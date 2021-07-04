Commentary: Recognizing July 4, planning return of Petaluma’s Veterans Day parade

As we celebrate the holiday representing the birth of America’s independence, we are reminded of the sacrifices of so many that directly lead to the freedoms we experience today as Americans.

We may not always agree on political philosophies, but our form of government stands as true today as it did during the passage of the Declaration of Independence on July 4, 1776. We are united as Americans, with all our wonderful diversity of beliefs and places of origin.

America was founded on an idea, knowing there were no assurances this idea would endure. Yet this idea, America, does endure and stands as a beacon of hope to individuals from suppressed countries all around the world. This concept of America would not have been possible without the bravery of individual men and woman all working together for a common good.

I wanted to take this opportunity to proudly announce that Petaluma’s annual Veterans Day Parade will resume this year in its full glory. The parade will always be something Petaluma can be proud of. It’s unique to our community and stands as a strong symbol of our admiration and respect for our veterans. Perhaps you served, or a relative did. Chances are you are related to or know someone who made the thoughtful decision to serve our country. This is our way to recognize the value of their service to us all as Americans.

In Walnut Park there is a special plaque honoring those young men who never returned home from the Vietnam War. In honor of those men, the theme of the 2021 Parade will be “Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans.” Unlike many of our other servicemen and women, those who served in Vietnam didn’t come home to fanfare and banners. Their return was never properly acknowledged. This will be our opportunity as a community to change that. Among our many entries, the 2021 parade will feature the largest group of Vietnam Veterans from across the Bay Area leading the procession, Huey helicopter overhead. If you are a Vietnam veteran, or know a Vietnam veteran please make them aware of this special tribute. This is our opportunity to thank them properly and show them just how much their service meant to us. We also will recognize all veterans who served in various wars including WWII, Korea, Iraq and Afghanistan and all the many community groups who support the parade. Yes, the parade will return this Nov. 11, 2021. We will salute, wave our flags and offer a heartfelt thank you!

Former Veterans Day parade organizer, and Vietnam Veteran Steve Kemmerle will be the Grand Marshall. We thank Steve for his many years of outstanding service making our parade one of the largest in Northern California.

Happy Fourth of July!

Joe Noriel organizes the annual Petaluma Veterans Day parade, is president of History Connection and past president of the Petaluma Museum.