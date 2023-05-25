Commentary: Thank you for Measure U

Four years ago, at the city’s May budget workshop, the city finance director showed a $6 million per year deficit into the future and said bluntly that if the city did not increase its revenue in the next one to two years, it would be facing major cuts to the staff and level of service. We could forget about addressing our $200 million backlog of deferred maintenance and capital projects.

A little over a year later, Petaluma voters approved Measure U, a locally controlled 1% sales tax. Now, two years after passed, Measure U is generating nearly $20 million for the city and we are starting to see results.

The city’s 2023-24 budget has several exciting highlights to celebrate— all of which are possible because the Petaluma voters passed Measure U.

One of our top promises with Measure U was to improve the quality of Petaluma’s roads. Early in 2021, we started adding capacity to our public works department and, while interest rates were at historic lows, the City Council authorized a $20 million bond for road paving using Measure U funding.

Today we are spending three times more on our roads than in 2020. We have sealed 30+ miles of roadway, broken ground on repaving North McDowell Boulevard, and recently approved construction contracts on Maria and Garfield Drive. In 2024 and 2025, we will pave Webster, Western, Caulfield and Casa Grande in parallel with already-planned underground utility upgrades.

The North McDowell reconstruction closes critical sidewalk gaps from Corona Road to Redwood Highway — a major improvement to this part of town. This accomplishment required the public works staff to negotiate and acquire eight separate easements from private landowners.

Our staff are looking into issuing another bond in 2024-25 to continue our momentum, with the goal of investing $45 million in Petaluma streets over the next five years. As we make our way through the maintenance backlog, we’re addressing American with Disabilities Act issues and improving safety and connectivity for pedestrians, bicyclists and motorists.

Another core promise of Measure U was bolstering emergency services and upgrading our facilities. With Measure U funds, the city has hired multiple new police officers and firefighter/EMTs, created the SAFE Team (Specialized Assistance for Everyone) and Community Impact Response Team.

As a result, we are better equipped to provide mental health services, address neighborhood quality of life concerns, and have a renewed focus on DUI and traffic enforcement. In 2022, the Petaluma Police gave 327 DUI citations — a 58% increase from 2019 (pre-pandemic).

We now have an experienced emergency manager to coordinate our response across departments in the city, the county, and other agencies — a position that paid off in spades during this year’s flurry of atmospheric rivers.

On the facilities front, the city’s 2023-24 budget funded the design of our new fire station, as well as upgrades to our existing fire stations, city hall, and police station.

Another highlight of this year’s city budget was increased funding for our parks. The Petaluma Parks Department has been at pre-2009 staffing levels, with a mighty team of eight maintenance staff for more than 400 acres of public parkland.

This year’s budget authorizes three new parks staff and seasonal maintenance staff. It allocates funding to construct phase one of the new skate park ($1.5 million), much needed improvements at the swim center ($450,000), and turf replacement at the Lucchesi soccer field ($1 million).

Additionally, this year’s budget added $1 million for operations, turf and general park maintenance, programming, and repairs. It is still not nearly enough, but this year’s budget makes substantial investments in exciting projects and basic maintenance.

This year’s budget showed that we are making progress on long sought-after projects. We will complete the engineering for the SMART-owned Trestle rehabilitation, replace the docks in the turning basin and finish renovations at the community center.

Moreover, one the same night as the budget was adopted, the council also authorized the contract to complete the engineering and permitting for the Caulfield bridge – a critical and long-overdue crosstown connector that will ease traffic and improve emergency response times for fire and ambulance.

In addition to investing your tax dollars, the city has secured more than $75 million in grants and federal and state appropriations for recycled water projects, water meter upgrades, the east-side SMART station, affordable housing and several other projects.

These are just a few of the most exciting investments from this year’s budget, and none of it would have been possible without Measure U.

Thank you to our city manager for her leadership; to the entire city staff who work tirelessly to make the city better everyday; and, most importantly, to the Petaluma voters who trusted its city government to make good on our 2020 promise.

Petaluma: thank you for Measure U

Brian Barnacle is a member of the Petaluma City Council.