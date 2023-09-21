The city of Petaluma is entering an era that has the potential for creating generational change to our public safety facilities and infrastructure.

As Petaluma’s police and fire chiefs, both of whom have served the city for over two decades each, we want the community to hear from us about your public safety facility history, deficiencies, needs and ultimate goals as we develop strategic plans for the future of public safety services in Petaluma as a full-service city.

Due to decades of financial challenges, Petaluma’s public safety facilities have been historically neglected and need significant upgrades and/or replacement. The city’s three fire stations and the police station are severely outdated buildings that do not meet current code and seismic requirements, are too small to meet current operational needs, and do not effectively accommodate a diverse workforce. Below is a brief history of your public safety facilities in Petaluma.

After incorporation in 1858, the city designed and built its first and only centralized City Hall in 1886 located at what is now the A Street parking lot between Kentucky Street and Keller Street. The original building was designed as a true civic center with all city services in one location including police, fire, administration, justice court, and city judge. The police department and fire department were both located on each side of the ground floor facing Kentucky Street, with the remaining city services accessible on the second and third floors. The building was demolished when the current City Hall was built in 1958 on English Street and the site was converted to the parking lot it is today.

While the fire stations have been historically located strategically for optimal response times throughout the community, the new police headquarters was constructed as a separate building at the current City Hall location on Bassett Street.

In 1985 the city purchased the Parent Sorenson Mortuary building on Petaluma Boulevard North and remodeled it in 1986 for the current police headquarters, which had outgrown the Bassett Street location. The original mortuary building was constructed in 1968.

Petaluma’s current fire headquarters was built in 1938, partially funded by federal New Deal programs. The newest of our current three fire stations was built over 40 years ago, replacing the prior “east side” station on the fairgrounds property (Payran Street at D Street), which is currently being leased to the nonprofit Rebuilding Together Petaluma.

In the early and mid-2000s the city was planning to build a new police headquarters, conduct upgrades to fire stations 2 and 3, and construct a new fire headquarters at the former Case Grande Motel site at 307 Petaluma Blvd. S. These projects went through significant planning and design but were scrapped when funding disappeared as part of the state’s dissolution of redevelopment agencies in the California 2011 Budget Act. During the Great Recession that followed, the city was forced to make several significant budget cuts and facility safety improvements and upgrades were placed on hold.

Fortunately, the Petaluma community voted in favor of Measure U in November 2020, and saved our city from financial ruin and likely bankruptcy.

Understanding there were more immediate needs than available funding, city staff have worked to leverage these new revenues in combination with grants and bonding to make significant facility upgrades as soon as possible. The police and fire departments conducted comprehensive analyses through the Center for Public Safety Management to identify organizational challenges, needs, and recommendations, which were finalized and presented publicly last November. Recommendations in part included the addition of a fourth, centrally located fire station and the relocation of the city’s ladder truck to that location, as well as an expanded and centralized police station that would facilitate modern policing practices and staffing.

Rather than simply dusting off fire and police station construction and renovation plans created nearly 20 years ago, the city instead is developing a road map and strategic plan to move our public safety facilities into the 21st century.

This plan will consider current and future needs, location and design options, and costs for all options to assist city leadership with funding and implementation of a comprehensive plan to ensure all public safety facilities meet the needs of our community now and into the future. Senior leadership and multiple city departments have been heavily engaged over the past several months with public safety facility planning consultants. City staff presented the draft plan to City Council on July 10, and intends to return with a finalized master plan document within the next several months.

The master plan will include recommendations on the site of a fourth fire station in a central location to house the ladder truck, administrative personnel, and the City’s Emergency Operations Center. It also will include recommendations for all existing police and fire facilities, leveraging efficiencies in shared and multi-use facilities where possible to reduce costs. The evaluation and planning we are embarking upon now will help inform the best use of funds as they become available, along with recommended implementation timelines. Eventually, upon the plan’s full implementation, significant investments will be made at all facilities for both short-and long-term critical needs.

Among the many community priorities that our Measure U funds will address over time, we are grateful for Petaluma’s support of Measure U and we are committed and looking forward to significant and fiscally responsible improvements coming to our public safety facilities in Petaluma.

Jeff Schach is Petaluma’s fire chief and Ken Savano is the police chief.