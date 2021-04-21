Commentary: The Petaluma Creamery’s betrayal

The showdown this spring between city officials and Larry Peter of the Petaluma Creamery felt almost familial, like discovering the guardian of the family estate had been skimming off the top, no pun intended.

The community’s goodwill and trust in the century-old, landmark Creamery was challenged by disclosure of $1.8 million in unpaid fines and fees Peter racked up while flouting the city’s wastewater and building safety rules over the past decade.

After the city threatened to shut the Creamery down, Peter hastily paid off 70% of the debt and agreed to a payment plan for the balance. The incident though left a lingering sense of betrayal.

I certainly felt it. Like many old-time Petalumans, my ancestors were dairy farmers.

They arrived in 1863 along with the other Irish who comprised Petaluma’s first wave of immigrants. Settling on a farm in Lakeville, they rode the California wheat boom with other local famers until it crashed in the late-1870s, when they switched to dairy ranching.

Given the lack of refrigeration in those days, a dairy ranch’s main product was butter, which had a longer shelf life than milk. Men did the milking, strapping on a one-legged stool and carrying a bucket around to cows grazing in the field, while women made the butter.

Milk was poured into a hopper, strained, and set out in a wide pan to separate. The cream was skimmed off, the leftover skim milk fed to the pigs, and the cream then churned by hand until it became butter, after which it was salted, packed in wooden boxes or barrels, and shipped down to San Francisco on “butter schooners.”

By 1880, Petaluma was shipping more than 1,200 tons of butter a year.

In 1892, John Denman opened the county’s first commercial butter creamery in Two Rock. A godsend for small dairies — especially farm wives — creameries operated with mechanical milk separators, churning the cream in large rotating boxes turned by a steam- or gas-powered engine.

By the turn of the century, most local dairy ranches were operated by a second wave of immigrants primarily from Switzerland, The Azores, and the German Isle of Fohr. The average dairy maintained a herd of 50 cows, predominately black-and-white Holsteins, whose milk produced the highest levels of butterfat for making butter and cheese.

But while commercial creameries made dairies more efficient, they also reduced ranchers to being mere milk producers, leaving middlemen to process and market their products.

In 1913, 37 ranchers—most of them Swiss Italian—decided to change that. With a combined herd of 1,980 cows, they formed the Petaluma Cooperative Creamery on Western Avenue. Adopting the brand name “Clover,” they used their collective muscle to control their products from the cow to the grocery shelf.

By then, my widowed great-grandmother had left dairy ranching to her sons and moved into town, building a house on Bassett Street, two blocks from the Creamery. I grew up there, as my father did before me, listening to milk trucks rumbling in the nearby yard. For years, my grandmother worked in the Creamery office.

By the 1950s, the Creamery occupied a full city block. Its 1,100 members and their a collective herd of 30,000 cows annually produced 15 million gallons of Grade A milk, a million pounds of cottage cheese, and more than two million pounds of sweet cream butter.

That changed in the 1960s, as a combination of efficient new factory dairies in the Central Valley and costly new wastewater regulations drove a number of dairies out of business. By the mid-1970s, the Petaluma Cooperative Creamery had dropped to 120 members, with larger ranchers having bought out their smaller neighbors to build competitive scale.

In 1975, a fire destroyed the creamery’s processing and bottling operations, after which the co-op was dissolved, and the Clover brand merged with Stornetta Dairy in Schellville, eventually becoming Clover Sonoma today.

The old plant on Western Avenue was taken over by the California Cooperative Creamery, which later merged with other co-ops to form the nation's largest dairy cooperative, Dairy Farmers of America. In 2004, they announced plans to shut down the Petaluma plant.

That’s when Larry Peter stepped in to save it from the wrecking ball, rechristening it the Petaluma Creamery. For that, he earned the undying gratitude of the community. Or so he apparently assumed.

Disclosure of Peter’s habitual brinksmanship with the city raises serious questions. While, like in any large family, Petaluma has a sentimental side when it comes to supporting heritage businesses, it has little patience with familial hustlers.

John Sheehy is a local historian.