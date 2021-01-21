Commentary: Trumpism fracturing families, friendships

How do you respond when a family member storms the U.S. Capitol during an insurrection?

“Is it the truth?”

— Rotary International’s “Four Way Test” of the things we think, say and do.

On a week when the country should be coming together for the peaceful transfer of power and the inauguration of a new president, the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol reminds us that a majority of Republicans across the nation still believes the bizarre falsehood that Donald Trump won the election.

Many of us have Republican relatives and friends who continue to believe this big lie, contending that the election was stolen due to widespread voter fraud. The schism between fact and fiction, reflected in the widening rifts between families and friends, is painful for anyone who values truth, justice and the American rule of law.

I am sorry to say that my niece’s husband was involved in the insurrection on that infamous day. I wrote the following letter to him in hopes that he will eventually embrace the truth: that he was manipulated by a corrupt autocrat attempting to overthrow American democracy.

Dear Louis,

Like most Americans, I was horrified to see our nation’s Capitol overrun by domestic terrorists seeking to stop the formal certification of the electoral college vote declaring Joe Biden as our next president. My shock and sadness swelled later that day while watching the online video you’d posted as you walked from the Capitol applauding the mob’s riotous actions.

You happily described the insurrectionists’ violent assault on the “incredibly outnumbered” police officers as just a “scuffle” before they broke through the barriers and ran up the steps to the doors of the Capitol.

In the video, which is still visible on your Facebook page, you emphasize this was an entirely “peaceful” protest, “just a nice way of saying that (Congress) better do the right thing,” (presumably by overturning a free and fair presidential election and disenfranchising the will of a majority of voters).

“There was no violence, no bloodshed,” you stated, adding, “So whatever you are hearing on the fake news media, don’t believe it.” You concluded by sharing your hope that “this would all come out in Trump’s favor.”

It didn’t, American democracy held strong and Trump was justly impeached a second time for “inciting violence against the government of the United States.”

Did you really think participating in such a seditious act alongside fanatical and violent anti-government white supremacists was the right thing to do? What will your children think when they read about this in their American History classes in the years ahead? Will you tell them you supported this disgraceful insurgency?

Family is important, so let me acquaint you with two of your wife’s ancestors, without whom your new family would not exist.

Her great-grandfather owned and operated a small but successful community bank, served on numerous business and nonprofit boards and was deeply committed to serving his community and his country. He stayed informed about current events by reading the Wall Street Journal and the New York Times every day. A lifelong Republican, he never voted for Franklin D. Roosevelt. He was an exceptionally honest man and it showed in the way he did business.

Your wife’s grandfather, by contrast, was a Democrat and greatly admired FDR. Following the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, he immediately enlisted in the U.S. Navy and held leadership positions in WWII fighting fascism and preserving our democracy. Following the war, he bought an independent insurance agency and later launched his own real estate firm. Like his father-in-law, he read newspapers voraciously and rarely missed the CBS Evening News with Walter Cronkite.

Both men were business professionals who believed in the strength of American institutions and the rule of law. They belonged to the same local Rotary Club and worked together for the betterment of their community. When presidential voting results were announced, they accepted them as Americans had done for the previous two centuries.

They were not deceived by serial prevaricators or bullyragging politicians seeking power only for themselves. Were they alive today, both men would strongly condemn the violence of Jan. 6 and the president’s spurious claims and hateful exhortations that incited it.

The Capitol riot left five people dead, dozens of police officers seriously injured and hundreds of our elected representatives terrorized as your newfound cohorts roamed the halls chanting “Hang Mike Pence!”

Our allies pity us and our enemies are celebrating. Many of our elected representatives, both principled Republicans as well as Democrats, are receiving death threats simply for voting to certify the actual election results.