Commentary: With ongoing crises, state should help fund 211

In the face of disasters and recovery, it’s important to know who to call for resources.

You don’t want to clog up 911 with non-emergency questions, but you do want to know if schools are closed, if you need to evacuate and where to access local resources like food and shelter, if it comes to that.

211 should be your answer. And for thousands of Californians each month it is for things like disaster information, help accessing childcare, finding out about rent relief, and so much more.

We believe 211 is one of the most important tools there is to reach all Californians in times of need. 211 call centers are staffed by some of the most incredible and well-trained specialists you could ever hope to speak with when money is tight, or the power goes out. You also don’t have to be internet savvy (although you certainly can access resources at 211ca.org or 211bayarea.org) and specialists have live translation for 130-plus languages. It is anonymous, too, so all you have to do is call.

Here in my district in just the past 12 months, 211 Sonoma has:

●Handled over 38,000 contacts connecting Sonoma County callers to health and human service referrals and information available to them, including housing resources, rent and utility assistance, free tax preparation appointment scheduling, and mental health referrals.

●Provided vital COVID-19 information including testing sites, health care clinic locations, vaccine scheduling information, and much more to over 10,000 callers.

●Connected callers with food and nutrition referrals including assisting over 1,200 Sonoma County residents and their families to complete a Cal Fresh application.

●Scheduled free tax preparation appointments for over 3,000 Sonoma County residents.

●Partnered with the county of Sonoma to provide incident specific information, including evacuation zones, shelter locations, and recovery resources to over 3,500 callers during the Wallbridge, Meyers, and Glass fires

But it isn’t all successes. 211 call centers can get overwhelmed with demand and callers may have to wait to speak to someone during peak demand times. And this is more common as more people have been calling 2-1-1 across the Golden State during COVID-19 than ever before.

It makes sense that more folks would be reaching out for help. During hard times, sharing resources and community solutions takes on an even more pronounced role in our ability to weather the storm and come out stronger on the other side. But 211 cannot do what it is designed to do, at scale, without support. Counties and local non-profits chip in quite a bit to make 211 what it is today, but the state of California should play a serious role in supporting 211 moving forward.

Gov. Newsom has embraced the importance of 211 by encouraging people to use this valuable resource. It underscores the need for new investment to meet capacity demands.

It is an easy fix with a very reasonable price tag of $10 million. In the time of billions of dollars of surplus, the state should jump on this solution. And it is one I am very proud to champion in the budget this year.

211 is a lifeline, a trusted community resource, and an opportunity to help thousands more Californians when hard times hit. Here in the Wine Country we know all too well this reality with the fires. But we also know how to respond each year, better than before. We just need the state to shore this critical resource up so we can be ready, together.

Sen. Bill Dodd, D-Napa, represents California Senate District 3, which includes Napa, Petaluma and portions of the East Bay.

Lisa Carreño is president and CEO of United Way of the Wine Country, which includes Sonoma, Mendocino, Lake, Humboldt and Del Norte Counties.