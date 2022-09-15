Community Matter: Kids are hurting and need help

America is confronting a burgeoning youth mental health crisis. Even before the pandemic, rates of depression, anxiety, self-harm and suicide were rapidly increasing among adolescents across the country. The pandemic and subsequent distance learning added fuel to the fire which is now burning out of control.

Just ask anyone who works at a Petaluma public school.

“Beginning last year, we saw student behaviors which we had never seen before,” according to Matthew Harris, superintendent of Petaluma City Schools. Pandemic- induced school closures, extended social isolation, annual wildfires, a pervasive fear of school gun violence, addictive social media, political turmoil and other factors have created a perfect storm that’s left more kids feeling helpless and hopeless, Harris says.

The number of threat/suicide assessments in the Petaluma school district has nearly doubled over the last two years, while a recent survey showed fully half of Sonoma County school students say they feel depressed, stressed or anxious.

Teen suicides and substance abuse have increased in Sonoma County and the local school district is fielding more calls from parents wanting to know if their kids are safe.

Just a few months ago, Harris received a call from the FBI advising him of a social media post that referenced a planned shooting at “Casa Grande School.” One day later, after Harris had notified the Casa Grande High School community of a possible threat on graduation day, police in Casa Grande, Arizona arrested a man who was terrorizing a school in that community.

The news came as a great relief to local parents and students, but is it any wonder Petaluma kids are worried about their personal safety when they live in a country where, due to lax firearm regulations, 12 children die from gun violence every day?

“Kids know that gun violence is happening all over so there is a tremendous amount of anxiety,” Harris says, noting that St. Vincent High School classes were cancelled earlier this month due to concerns over a potential school shooting.

To better address the mental health epidemic raging in schools, Harris’ district has used one-time federal COVID relief funds to hire several therapists who rely upon a small cadre of available interns who are using triage techniques to identify those most in need of care. But federal funding for the positions expires at the end of the school year and, while new state funding is planned, the shortage of qualified therapists is worsening as demand for their services skyrockets.

The school district has also launched a new program aimed at proactively helping students with mental illness better cope with their emotions while creating a more positive, predictable learning environment where everyone can achieve academic success. The district has concurrently adopted a new restorative discipline practice that focuses on repairing the harm caused by bad behavior as an alternative to the more traditional punishment by suspension. Given that many school altercations arise from a behavioral issue, such an approach has proven to be more effective, says Harris.

Another new program, Care-Solace, offers students undergoing a mental health crisis or substance abuse problem a chance to get help quickly and confidentially. The website is available 24/7 and has begun connecting students and their families to an appropriate mental health specialist.

While grateful that such “crisis intervention” programs are helping Petaluma kids, Harris laments the lack of a comprehensive mental health services program to provide long-term care for ailing kids in our community and society.

So does Elece Hempel, executive director of Petaluma Peoples Services Center which provides counseling and therapeutic services for lower income families.

“We don’t have a mechanism in our health care system to properly deal with mental illness,” says Hempel.

“Effective mental health treatment requires an ongoing relationship with a therapist you trust. But Medi-Cal only covers eight sessions; my counseling department is always $100,000 in the red because the need is so great for ongoing treatment.”

Even Kaiser Permanente, which insures more than 60 percent of Petaluma families, has very long waiting lists and strict limits on psychological treatment. It’s common for patients, young and old, to wait 6-8 weeks just to see a mental health specialist.

“There are not enough psychiatrists to go around,” says Hempel. “It’s pretty dire out there right now.”

Statewide, there is no clear plan for providing mental health services for adults or children. This is despite voter passage of a ballot initiative back in 2004 that placed a small tax on millionaires to fund mental health services. The tax generates about $2.5 billion per year and most of it is handed down to county health agencies to spend as they please.

But according to a scathing 2018 audit, the state provides minimal oversight on how those funds are spent, fails to ensure local agencies comply with basic fiscal and program requirements and has developed no statewide metrics to evaluate the effectiveness of how cities and counties are spending the money.

Locally, Sonoma County voters in 2020 approved a quarter cent sales tax to fund a wide variety of behavioral health and homeless services with annual revenues estimated at $25 million. While it’s still too early to fairly assess the effectiveness of the emerging programs and services funded by the new tax and managed by the County Department of Health Services, the results to date are mixed.

While mobile crisis intervention services are showing great promise, residential care facilities, especially for children, are in very short supply while the county’s so-called “crisis stabilization unit” is chronically understaffed.

What exists today is a patchwork of mostly disjointed local, state and federal mental health service programs struggling against skyrocketing demand.

Unless and until our elected officials decide to repair our very broken mental health care system, more kids will drop out of school, die from suicide and drug overdoses or, if left untreated, grow up to do something wrong that eventually lands them in a jail cell. Jails and prisons are, sadly, America’s largest psychiatric facilities that are expensive to operate yet do nothing to treat the psychological illnesses of their inhabitants.

In the meantime--with national test results released earlier this month showing very significant declines in 4th grade math and reading scores because of the pandemic--local schoolteachers, administrators and staff are doing everything they can to help their students catch up. The youth mental health crisis is a large hurdle impeding their progress.

(John Burns is a former publisher of the Petaluma Argus-Courier. He can be reached at john.burns@arguscourier.com)