Community Matters: Adapting to increasing wildfire threat in Petaluma

Petaluma got lucky last Sept. 21. A fast-moving wildfire which broke out at the city’s northeast boundary near Corona Creek School forced the evacuation of 900 households while scores of firefighters worked in windy, 90+ degree conditions to stop the blaze from entering the city.

Miraculously, no homes were lost and no one was seriously injured.

But things could have ended much differently as we’ve frequently seen in neighboring communities over the last several years beginning in 2017 when two massive wildfires killed dozens of people and razed several thousand homes in Santa Rosa and the Sonoma Valley in a single day.

We live in a different world now. In perpetually drought-stricken California, we are continually reminded about a new climate-changed reality with the increased frequency and ferocity of wildfires.

Adapting will require additional public resources for fire suppression and prevention. Here in Sonoma County, we’ve made some progress but have a lot more work to do.

Historically, the county’s uneven fire protection services have ranged from generally well-financed municipal fire departments like Petaluma’s to dozens of perpetually underfunded and understaffed volunteer fire departments and rural districts which lack an adequate property tax base and so are often forced to use outmoded equipment and inadequate training to protect their neighbors’ lives and properties.

This is no longer a sustainable strategy. Since the deadly firestorms of 2017, which tragically proved that even Sonoma County’s cities are not immune to the mounting wildfire threat, county officials and local fire agencies have been working on new ways to enhance funding for rural firefighting services while increasing efficiencies by consolidating departments countywide.

Thanks to a series of complex tax exchange and revenue sharing agreements forged by county supervisors earlier this year to support consolidation of fire services, multiple volunteer fire companies in southern and western Sonoma County — including Wilmar, Lakeville, Two Rock and Valley Ford — have merged with the larger Gold Ridge Fire Protection District. Whereas 8 years ago there were 43 fire agencies protecting the county and its cities, today there are 23 working in a more integrated and effective regional emergency response network.

While supervisors initiated these very positive changes, they’re not nearly enough given the lack of a consistent funding mechanism to underwrite high-quality countywide fire protection services. Supervisors know this, so in 2020 they asked voters to approve a half-cent countywide sales tax to bolster firefighting services in the rural areas surrounding cities. But the ballot measure narrowly failed to achieve the requisite two-thirds voter threshold needed to pass. Unless and until voters eventually approve a countywide fire tax, everyone living here remains at higher risk of losing their homes to fire.

To get a better understanding of the elevated wildfire threat facing Petaluma residents, I reviewed two maps available in the city’s General Plan Update. One shows multiple areas around town where housing sits immediately adjacent to vegetation that can burn in a wildfire. In addition to properties in northeast Petaluma fronting Corona and Ely roads, there are entire neighborhoods in southwest Petaluma’s “Wildland Urban Interface Fire Risk” zones that stretch from Windsor Drive near Helen Putnam Park on the west to Country Club Drive on the east. Much of southwestern Petaluma, in fact, is at “very high” risk of wildfire in an accompanying “Hazard Severity Zone” map showing the city encircled by high or moderate wildfire risk areas consisting of grasslands and brush which, at this time of year, are tinder dry and can burn very fast.

Clearly, wildfire dangers for city residents today are far greater than in years past.

Yet the city’s current firefighting capabilities are hampered by aging facilities and a call-for-service volume (mainly medical emergencies for older residents) that has roughly doubled in the last decade. The city’s original downtown fire station is 84 years old, has millions of dollars in deferred maintenance and requires a full seismic retrofit, meaning it could collapse during a major earthquake. The other two stations, built in the 1970 and 1980s respectively, are also in need of renovation.

But according to Petaluma Fire Chief Jeff Schach, voter passage of Measure U on the 2020 ballot, a 1-cent sales tax measure that promised a host of badly needed public improvements, will soon help resolve the facilities issue. A comprehensive study on strengthening the city’s emergency response capabilities is expected to arrive next month with recommendations on whether to retrofit the existing downtown fire station or build a new one nearby. A fourth fire station is likely warranted given the city’s population growth over the last half century.

In the meantime, Measure U funds have enabled the creation of two new fire safety positions. The first, a new assistant fire marshal, will help enforce the city’s weed abatement program so tall grasses on private parcels are properly mowed. And a new emergency manager position will be filled next week, Schach says, to train staff on the latest programs in disaster preparedness and response and to work with community groups interested in strengthening their neighborhoods’ wildfire resiliency.

Petaluma’s Fire Department is closely collaborating with the adjacent Rancho Adobe Fire District to the city’s north and west, ensuring well-coordinated efforts to clear undergrowth, brush and other wildfire fuel on rural properties near city boundaries and allowing a quick response to fires that erupt nearby them.

Preventing fires, says Schach, requires everyone’s vigilance. He recalled the 135-acre blaze last month near the county line that was likely caused by sparks from a dangling truck chain scraping against the roadway along Highway 101. Many other roadside fires are caused by a carelessly flicked cigarette. Prevention means being aware of the fire danger and taking better care.

Schach encourages local families to create an evacuation plan, pack emergency bags in advance and subscribe to emergency alerts on their phones. And if you’re ordered to evacuate, do so promptly to avoid putting yourself or others at unnecessary risk.

Petaluma’s continued good luck in the face of these dangerously escalating wildfire threats is not guaranteed. Our local firefighters are doing everything they can to help keep us safe, but it’s a shared responsibility.

With this year’s fire season well underway, if you have not yet done the things Chief Schach recommends to prepare for a wildfire, now would be an excellent time to begin.

(John Burns is a former publisher of the Petaluma Argus-Courier. He can be reached at john.burns@arguscourier.com)