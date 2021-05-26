Community Matters: Bathtubs, and the money spent to study them, belong elsewhere in Petaluma

Petaluma building projects are known for stirring heated controversy. But it was not a building development that has generated a record level of protracted public debate and acrimony over the last few years; rather, it is a proposed public art project.

When Petaluma adopted its public art ordinance in 2005, no one could have predicted the extraordinary controversy that would erupt over “Fine Balance,” the art installation planned for the downtown’s Water Street promenade consisting of five antique ball-and-claw foot Victorian-era replica bathtubs towering upon tall iron stilts.

The city’s art ordinance made good sense when it was first proposed because of the twofold benefits of locating artwork where people could view it coupled with the economic benefits derived from such projects.

Funding comes from a small fee on large commercial developments such as shopping centers. Builders are required to either pay into a municipal art fund or commission their own art. The Deer Creek shopping center on McDowell Boulevard decided on the latter approach, which resulted in several unique and interesting pieces adorning that space. None are the least bit controversial.

Alternately, owners of the Target shopping Center chose to pay the fee, which generated the bulk of the money in use today by the Petaluma Public Art Committee that has worked for more than seven years to commission the city’s first official public art project in the walkway alongside the Petaluma River between the Balshaw bridge and East Washington Street.

It’s been a trying experience for the volunteer members of the city’s art committee. Their first attempt to find a suitable piece of art for the riverfront site in 2014 was a bust. Despite receiving dozens of renderings of proposed artwork, none were considered remotely acceptable.

So the committee changed course and decided instead to select one well-qualified artist who, working in collaboration with the committee, would be charged with creating an iconic art project worthy of such a prominent public space. Renowned San Francisco artist Brian Goggin was ultimately selected from a pool of 70 applicants.

But when Goggin’s proposal was first unveiled in early 2018, a groundswell of public opposition quickly arose. Most disliked the overall concept and felt the art was out-of-place and would degrade the downtown’s rich historical heritage. Many felt the large scope of the project would be better suited at another location, such as Steamer Landing Park where the Rivertown Revival event is held. Others were concerned about the project’s negative impact on the designated downtown open space for public gatherings and special events, including the annual Petaluma River Craft Beer Festival that raises money for community programs and projects. (Full disclosure: I am a member of a local service club that co-sponsors that event). Reduced accessibility for the disabled was also cited.

Despite strong public opposition, in 2019 the art committee recommended approval of the project’s final design and the Petaluma City Council, on a 4-3 vote, gave its blessing with a stipulation that the installation be temporary and subject to public review after 10 years.

However, given the ongoing public furor, and to shield the city from anticipated litigation, staff recommended the project be subject to further review under the California Environmental Quality Act, thus requiring an environmental impact report be completed at a cost of nearly $80,000. Such an expenditure, it was noted, would consume most of the remaining money in the public art fund needed for future acquisitions.

In spite of this fact, a 4-3 majority of art committee members last month decided to forge ahead. In an entirely gratuitous jab at project opponents, member Katherine Plank snippily added, “Let’s not bow to the public pressure of lawsuits and small mindedness.”

But not everyone on the art committee shared Plank’s antagonistic position. At an earlier meeting, fellow art committee member Melissa Abercrombie voiced a more equanimous and practical outlook, stating, “Spending more staff time on something the public is going to fight…means we’re going to waste our money.”

Abercrombie was exactly right and voted accordingly with the art committee minority to choose a more reasonable path.

A final decision by the Petaluma City Council is expected sometime this summer, and many are hoping they will adopt a compromise solution to locate the $150,000 project at a more suitable alternate location and thus preserve the remaining art fund assets for a more appropriate, less obtrusive installation on Water Street.

Such a decision would no doubt be welcomed by the many customers of the beloved downtown restaurateurs who, during the pandemic, were permitted to stay in business by placing their dining tables, chairs and tents upon the same the promenade where the bathtubs on stilts are destined.

Despite this ongoing brouhaha, public art is still an overall positive for Petaluma. Wouldn’t it be great if the city’s new outdoor dining mecca and event space was preserved and the limited funds saved for installing more suitable public art?

John Burns is former publisher of the Petaluma Argus-Courier. He can be reached at john.burns@arguscourier.com.