Community Matters: Can county agriculture survive?

Petaluma’s history of innovative poultry and egg farming led to the city being dubbed the “Egg Basket of the World” in the early years of the last century. At the time, the city was home to the inventor of the egg incubator and the world’s largest chicken hatchery, boasted the only poultry pharmacy in the country, and celebrated its rich agricultural heritage with annual parades featuring fun-loving Petalumans trotting down the street in chicken costumes.

But this April, when the Butter and Egg Days parade celebrates the community’s deep agricultural roots, it will happen as the $50 million poultry and egg farming industry faces an existential threat.

Since the outbreak of the Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) was first detected at a Two Rock duck farm in late November, at least 10 Petaluma area egg laying, broiler chicken, duck and turkey farms have shuttered operations, with their owners forced to euthanize more than 1.2 million birds to prevent the disease from spreading.

Local poultry farmers and their employees are struggling to hang on long enough to resume operations once the California Department of Food and Agriculture (CDFA) certifies they have properly disposed of all animals, thoroughly disinfected their facilities and are able to pass multiple tests to ensure the virus is no longer circulating on their properties.

Only then will local egg farmers be able to order new baby chicks and wait another 18 weeks for them to reach maturity and begin laying eggs. The recovery process will likely take “several months” or up to a full year, according to Dr. Annette Jones, the state veterinarian and director of the Animal Health and Food Safety division of CDFA.

But there is no guarantee that local farmers, among the most adaptive, resilient and gritty business owners in America, will survive the catastrophe.

Aside from limited financial reimbursement from the federal Department of Agriculture for the “fair market value” of the birds lost and some facility clean-up costs, Sonoma County’s poultry farmers are on the hook for many millions of dollars in lost income, employee expenses and contractual obligations.

Unlike crop insurance – which protects fruit and vegetable farmers from losses incurred during natural disasters like floods, freezes, hail or wildfires – there is no readily available poultry insurance, says Jones.

The current avian flu outbreak, which arrived in the United States two years ago, has become the deadliest in the nation’s history, prompting an “ongoing and active dialogue” among federal political leaders, poultry trade associations and agricultural regulators regarding a possible vaccine, according to Jones.

But while some animal health experts say a vaccine could be a valuable tool, others have cautioned that developing a national vaccination strategy for billions of commercially raised birds would be an enormously complex and time-consuming undertaking and that subsequent trade restrictions could significantly hinder the nation’s $6 billion poultry export industry.

Locally, the crisis has rippled through the deeply interconnected regional agriculture community, impacting owners of many other businesses including feed stores like Petaluma’s 100-year-old Hunt and Behrens, which sells about 40% of its grain to feed birds at poultry farms. Meanwhile, many of the county’s organic fruit and vegetable farms that rely on chicken poop as fertilizer to grow their crops are now forced to source the material elsewhere, increasing production costs and consumer prices for their produce.

South County Supervisor David Rabbitt, who has been working closely with farmers looking for ways to repopulate poultry flocks on other properties, said he worries about the long-term impact on the area’s agriculture infrastructure, which is at great risk.

The highly contagious virus, carried by waterfowl during seasonal migrations in the spring and fall, spreads directly through airborne transmission, or via fecal matter from an infected bird, or contaminated shoes, gloves or equipment.

For this reason, Jones strongly encourages all the state’s poultry farmers to implement strict biosecurity procedures to limit the spread of infection.

While it’s unknown exactly how the virus first arrived at the Petaluma duck farm in November, security camera video footage shows four suspected animal rights activists trespassing on the property the night of Nov. 14, operating in clear violation of biosecurity protocols. The county’s first reported infection was detected at the site just eight days later, well within the incubation period for the virus.