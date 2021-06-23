Community Matters: Communitarianism alive and well in Petaluma

“It was the best of times, it was the worst of times, it was the age of wisdom, it was the age of foolishness…it was the spring of hope, it was the winter of despair.”

--Charles Dickens, from a “Tale of Two Cities”

Dickens’s description of life in France during the late 18th century seems quite apt in describing America today.

A pandemic has killed 600,000 of us and caused lasting psychological harm to millions of kids unable to attend school or play with other children for more than a year.

Toxic political polarization threatens to tear our country apart; recall the insurrectionist chaos as the year began when thousands of people, misbelieving the results of November’s presidential election, violently stormed the U.S. Capitol. More Americans are appallingly misinformed due to social media’s tightening grip on society coupled with traditional media’s financial decline.

Growing economic inequality has widened the gap between rich and poor, hampering opportunities for all but the most privileged.

Americans are growing lonelier and feel more disconnected, something the pandemic has only worsened.

As seen by the videotaped murder of a Black man last year by a Minneapolis police officer, systemic racism continues to pervade American culture and public institutions.

Public polling shows Americans today are less trusting of the federal government in general, more pessimistic about the future than in decades past and far more self-centered than previous generations.

The nation faces a seemingly insurmountable existential challenge to quickly reduce our reliance on fossil fuels to lessen the growing impacts of climate change which, here in California, has triggered an alarmingly persistent drought, multi-year catastrophic wildfires, higher temperatures and increasing harm to agricultural producers who put food on our table.

But lots of positive change is also afoot across America today.

Some is political. We’ve benefitted by voters’ dismissal of a corrupt and deceitful narcissist in the White House and a new president is coherently and consistently speaking on the importance of unity and shared national purpose, his message helping to steady the country’s collective nerves.

A majority of American adults have now been vaccinated against the coronavirus, and important legislation has won approval in Congress and been signed into law, among them an economic stimulus package that is speeding our recovery from the pandemic and ensuing recession. Another boosted spending on technology research and development to make America more competitive globally.

President Biden has begun working effectively with our allies on a host of initiatives, including a plan to set a minimum global tax rate for multinational companies to stop them from dodging their tax obligations.

Biden last week signed legislation to make June 19 a federal holiday commemorating the end of slavery and opening the door to righting the myriad injustices inflicted upon African-Americans here since before the country was founded.

Other proposed bills on infrastructure, immigration reform, gun control and voting rights are being debated, but it’s become clear that the country is once again on the move.

And so is Petaluma.

As politicians debate the merits of a large infrastructure bill in Washington, a new voter-approved sales tax measure is financing work to finally repave and rebuild Petaluma’s badly-dilapidated streets and restore vital city service positions lost during the Great Recession more than a decade ago. The new tax is also making possible an increase in homeless prevention services to supplement the great work being done by the folks at COTS.

While Congress hashes over the matter of police reform, the City of Petaluma and its forward-thinking police chief are preparing to launch a new community policing team designed to reduce armed officer responses to mental health crises. Modeled after a unit founded in Oregon three decades ago, one crisis counselor and an EMT trained in de-escalation and social work will soon begin responding to such emergencies.

To enhance local race relations and policing, a new advisory committee has begun meeting with a diversity consultant to review the policies and procedures that guide city government and its police department.

Since passing a Climate Emergency Resolution in 2019, the City Council has established a Climate Action Commission, adopted carbon reduction ordinances such as a ban on polystyrene products and is searching for new ways to integrate climate-friendly practices into its projects and policies.

One newly adopted ordinance bans the use of natural gas in favor of cleaner electrical power in most new building construction.

Volunteers with active nonprofit groups are showing a renewed commitment to bettering our community. Petaluma Bounty is helping low income people access healthy, fresh local produce; Mentor Me Petaluma is recruiting new volunteers as mentors for at-risk youth where the need has never been greater; the Petaluma Educational Foundation has been raising money to help supplement school programs citywide as well as scholarships for college-bound seniors; the Petaluma People’s Services Center has a renewed commitment to making lives better for those in need.

Several service clubs including Rotary, Lions, Kiwanis and Active 20-30 clubs are recruiting new members who raise money and do hands-on work serving youth, the elderly and low income families.

Volunteering and giving back seems to be in Petaluma’s DNA.

Such a communitarian “we” society emerged in America during the early years of the last century but has since given way to a more individualistic “I” society over the last several decades, argues Harvard University Professor Robert Putnam in his new book, “The Upswing.”

But that may be changing, partly due to the pandemic having upended life for Americans who endured grievous loss and crippling anxiety about the future.

In a recent column, New York Times opinion writer David Brooks posits that an American renaissance has begun, with “millions of Americans ready to change their lives to be more in touch with their values.” According to Brooks, “People are shifting their personal lives to address common problems--loneliness and loss of community. Nobody knows where this national journey will take us, but the voyage has begun.”

If that’s true, one need look no further than our own community to see where America is headed.

John Burns is former publisher of the Petaluma Argus-Courier. He can be reached at john.burns@arguscourier.com.