Community Matters: Consequential election ahead for Petaluma voters

This year’s city council election, in addition to introducing an entirely new electoral process, will determine how this city deals with a wide range of important issues from the future of the Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds to affordable housing development and the adoption of a new general plan establishing Petaluma’s vision and goals for the next 25 years.

Deciding exactly what gets done and when is likely to be hotly debated among new council members in January, in part because individual ideologies on municipal priorities have shifted significantly over the last couple years. As recently as 2014, voters’ top priorities included bread-and-butter issues like fixing the city’s dilapidated streets, relieving traffic congestion, renovating city parks and, most importantly, how to fund such improvements.

Voter approval of a 1-cent sales tax measure in 2020 greatly helped to answer the funding question but also prompted consideration of several new initiatives not generally considered part of city government’s purview.

One example: A current council member recently said the city’s top priority should be increasing equity. Exactly how city government is supposed to resolve that major societal quandary is not entirely clear, yet some voters appreciate elected officials who pursue such causes.

Other voters might prefer the city maintain a primary focus on more traditional things like public safety, road maintenance, housing, transportation, parks and recreation, water and sanitary sewer service, emergency medical services and economic development. More specifically, the city is currently planning to conduct numerous street repair projects, build a new fire station, complete the construction of sports fields near the airport, establish a master plan for city park development, build a second train station on the east side and renovate the dilapidated train trestle downtown.

There is much to do and all candidates running for office this election season are focused on issues they consider most urgent. It will be up to the voters on Nov. 8 to decide which of them are best suited to serve the community in the years ahead.

The city’s current governing body, composed of six council members and a mayor who all reside in neighborhoods west of Petaluma Boulevard, will soon feature three new representatives who live in the east and central parts of town.

That’s because Petaluma is transitioning from at-large elections to district elections under which the city is mapped into six wards of approximately 10,000 residents each. Voters in three of the six districts will soon vote for one candidate to represent them on the council for the next four years. Voters in the other three districts will have to wait until 2024 to vote for their specific city council representatives.

Having elected officials residing in different parts of town should enhance the democratic process as intended.

The mayoral seat will continue to be elected on an at-large basis and, with the pending retirement of current Mayor Teresa Barrett, the race is on to choose her successor. Two current council members whose terms are about to expire, Kevin McDonnell and D’Lynda Fischer, are among four candidates running for mayor who is tasked with presiding over council meetings.

McDonnell has secured multiple key endorsements, including those from south county supervisor David Rabbitt as well as Petaluma Planning Commissioner Blake Hooper who recently ran a strong yet ultimately unsuccessful campaign to unseat Petaluma’s three-term supervisor. McDonnell also has the support of current Petaluma council members Mike Healy and Dave King, as well as several former council members.

Fischer’s website, remarkably, shows no endorsements from any current or previously elected Petaluma city officials, even those with whom she has shared a very close political affiliation.

For the last two decades, a development-averse political faction has successfully promoted the election of certain candidates who have demonstrated a reluctance to approve most housing and commercial building proposals. Being anti-development can elicit strong voter support, especially since many residents prefer the community not be overrun with ongoing construction activity.

Each of the city’s last three mayors has been strongly supported by this group which, this year, has eschewed to publicly support Fischer despite her vigorous opposition to most building development proposals including the long-delayed Rainier crosstown connector project that’s intended to relieve east side traffic congestion.

But one city council candidate who is getting the faction’s full-throated public support is Janice Cader Thompson, a former council member with a long history of stridently opposing the Rainier project. In one of the new districts covering north/central Petaluma, Cader Thompson is running against Dylan Lloyd, chair of the city’s technical advisory committee who supports completing a “cost-effective” Rainer crosstown connector.

As a previous council member, Cader Thompson’s controversial vote in 1999 to eliminate the Rainier project entirely from the city’s general plan angered many east side residents who viewed the vote as a costly mistake. She subsequently lost her reelection bid, and a 2004 ballot initiative directing the city to complete the Rainier connector won big with 72% voter approval.

After many years of steady progress leading to a $7 million investment in an undercrossing structure beneath the newly widened Highway 101, the Rainier project is once again foundering due to opposition from several current members of the city council elected in 2020.

This long-contested public works project promises to be a major factor in the November election. Voters interested in learning more should consider attending a public workshop next month where Rainier’s merits and costs will be reviewed as well as those of a similar connector project featuring a moveable bridge constructed over the Petaluma River extending Caulfield Lane to Petaluma Boulevard South.

Local government works best when voters are well informed and engaged in the democratic process. Your ballot should arrive in the mail in about 10 days with facts on the candidates and their positions on some of the issues. Election misinformation, meanwhile, is plentiful on social media platforms.

With luck, the new faces on the 2023 city council will belong to thoughtful, open-minded leaders who listen to all constituents and work collaboratively to forge compromises and implement sound policies for the good of everyone living in our community.

(John Burns is a former publisher of the Petaluma Argus-Courier. He can be reached at john.burns@arguscourier.com)