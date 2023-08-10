Community Matters: Distrust in government has downside

In his recent article entitled “Southern California’s graft-plagued cities,” news columnist Dan Walters laments the profound levels of municipal corruption in cities like Bell, a Los Angeles suburb, where a lack of media oversight and civic engagement helped foster a “massive conspiracy of self-dealing” that led to the arrest and imprisonment of numerous city officials for fraud and the misappropriation of millions of dollars in public funds.

Based on the toxic chatter on social media as well as strident letters to the editor regarding the contracted employees in our city’s planning department, you might think the same type of thing is happening here in Petaluma.

But it’s not. Despite recent controversy, there is no factual basis for serious public concern over Petaluma’s selective use of contracted municipal employees or their general performance.

Regrettably, even the Sonoma County Civil Grand Jury got into the act by issuing a poorly researched report that has, perhaps inadvertently, worsened public distrust in city government and magnified baseless conspiracy theories that undermine the local democratic process.

The issue that’s stirring such overblown public concern began in 2008 when the cash-strapped city of Petaluma hit the Great Recession head-on and began hemorrhaging red ink. Because the city’s planning department had a longstanding reputation for poor public service and general inefficiency, and because applications for new development had slowed to a trickle during the economic downturn, Petaluma disbanded its existing planning department the following year and adopted a hybrid service model under which it outsourced most of its functions to the M-Group, a regional urban planning consulting firm that works exclusively with public agencies.

As intended, costs for planning services immediately declined while customer service levels rose dramatically.

M-Group employees subsequently worked alongside other city employees to finally update the city’s old zoning ordinance that was restricting business expansion and needed housing development because it hadn’t been formally aligned to match the land use goals outlined in the city’s new General Plan.

A few years later, as the recession lingered and new building activity remained almost non-existent despite the desperate need for more affordable housing, a lawsuit forced the City to confront the fact that its development impact fees, adopted in 2008 at the direction of the former planning manager, were about double those of most other Bay Area cities. This helped explain why builders were avoiding doing business in Petaluma: their projects simply wouldn’t pencil out given the city’s exorbitant fees.

At the direction of the City Council, M-Group employees carefully recalculated building charges using more traditional methodology so the revised fee structure more closely aligned with those in nearby cities where developers pay only their fair share for the impacts of new housing and commercial developments.

As the national economy improved, new construction activity in Petaluma began to take off with M-Group contractors continuing to provide cost effective services processing building applications which were reviewed by appointed and elected officials who determined if they were in conformance with all local land use policies.

But over time, a public backlash against the increased local building activity began to grow. By the 2020 City Council election, during which two veteran council members were turned out of office by voters who perceived them as being too “pro-development,” criticism of the M-Group was becoming a hot topic on local social media channels.

It has been frequently alleged, without evidence, that M-Group employees have a conflict of interest and are unfairly profiting by pushing development applications that are not in the best interests of Petaluma. Some critics have gone so far as to charge that the M-Group is controlling the planning commission, an appointed board of volunteers who carefully review and either approve or reject local building applications in accordance with local zoning laws, municipal code, general plan policies and state land use regulations.

In a recent letter to the editor, one local resident wrongly blamed the M-Group exclusively for the “unprecedented, unrestrained and often unpopular residential and commercial development” in Petaluma in recent years.

But not all the public criticism of the M-Group is from people who dislike building development. One local development applicant, Heather Kratt, used “profane and derogatory language and unfounded allegations” to repeatedly attack and harass city and M-Group employees so excessively that it warranted an extraordinary “Cease and Desist” letter from the Petaluma City Attorney.

Another citizen, behaving more responsibly, raised concerns to the Sonoma County Civil Grand Jury which recently issued a report in which it found no evidence of any conflict of interest or alleged corruption on the part of the M-Group.

But it did advise city officials to be more transparent about the use of contract employees and recommended Petaluma complete a cost-benefit analysis of the M-Group’s contract, a task completed shortly before the Grand Jury issued its report.

As far as transparency, the city requires identification badges and business cards to distinguish M-Group employees and soon plans to implement other recommendations to ensure more clarity.

Logically, this should put things to rest. But it’s unlikely to entirely alleviate the current public uproar.

Even though contract employees are used selectively in nearly every California city and work productively in at least eight municipal departments in Petaluma, the public focus is only on the M-Group employees because some people here believe their city is growing too fast, that some developments are bad and there must be someone to blame.

It’s fashionable nowadays to be cynical and distrustful of government in general. Many of us assume the worst of our government’s employees without having any clear understanding of their actual performance level or how things work.

City land use planning and development is a complex, multi-disciplinary process regulated by a host of local, regional and state laws and policies. Staff, whether employed directly by the city or through a contract, are charged with implementing these policies.

We would be better off as a community if we took more time to better understand these laws and policies before jumping to false conclusions about the people doing the work.

