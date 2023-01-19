Community Matters: Does rent control help or hurt tenants?

Petaluma’s controversial new rent control law, ostensibly designed to protect tenants from “arbitrary, retaliatory or discriminatory evictions” by unscrupulous landlords, continues to be hotly debated, with tenant advocates claiming the law is vitally necessary and landlord groups saying it will further lessen the availability of scarce rental housing in a city where the average monthly rent hovers around $2,800.

But what’s missing in the ongoing debate is any reliable data to demonstrate that the law was necessary in the first place. No one sems to know how many Petaluma tenants have been wrongfully evicted by a landlord because such records have not been tracked.

Before Petaluma’s rent control law went into effect in October, most local renters were already shielded under California’s Tenant Protection Act that strictly limits rent increases to no more than 5% each year, plus a cost-of-living allowance of up to 5%. The state law prohibits evictions without cause and requires relocation fees be paid to tenants forced to move when an owner either converts, renovates or demolishes a unit. The state law covers local apartment complexes and duplexes, but exempts rentals of privately-owned single-family homes.

Despite these protections, some City Council members last year expressed their belief that the state law was somehow not adequately protecting Petaluma’s tenants.

Much of their thinking on the issue was driven by tenant rights groups who repeatedly claimed that loopholes in the “Ellis Act,” a longstanding state law allowing landlords to evict tenants if they choose to take their properties off the rental market, was harming Petaluma tenants. Without citing any proof, tenant advocates contended that Petaluma landlords were misusing the Ellis Act by temporarily withdrawing from the rental housing market and later re-letting the rental units at higher prices.

Acting on the belief that too many landlords were misbehaving, a majority of City Council members set a goal to adopt a tenant protections ordinance because, in the words of then Mayor Teresa Barrett, “there are people being evicted and people who live in fear of being evicted.”

Last summer, when federal, state and county emergency rental assistance programs and eviction moratoriums enacted during the pandemic were about to expire, the council majority decided to act quickly. This was despite warnings from fellow councilmen Dave King and Mike Healy — both attorneys intimately familiar with the law of unintended consequences -- who advised it would be better to first gather information to determine if Petaluma had an excessive number of unfair or illegal evictions.

But their colleagues ignored them and directed the city attorney to quickly draft a stringent law that borrowed legalese from rent control ordinances in places like Los Angeles, San Francisco and San Jose.

The resulting ordinance contains a host of harsh proscriptions impacting hundreds of Petaluma landlords, most of them “moms and pops” who own one single-family home but were not consulted when the proposed law was being drafted.

That’s according to Kerry Davison, owner of the Mahoney-Davison Company in Petaluma which manages 550 rental units, mostly single-family homes, for 380 clients.

Davison says that she’s seen very few evictions in Petaluma over the last several years, in part due to the good work done by the counselors at Petaluma People’s Services Center who regularly educate local tenants and landlords on the state’s fair housing practice laws and extensive tenancy protections.

The root cause of higher rents, says Davison, is not greedy landlords but rather an inadequate housing supply and escalating local real estate prices which have in recent years caused many rental property owners to sell their homes because it no longer made financial sense to rent them. Higher rates for homeowner’s insurance, property taxes, mortgages, utilities, and maintenance and repair services have made it harder for rental property owners to derive any income which they rely upon to pay their bills.

The “punitive, onerous and confusing” restrictions in the city’s new rent control law are certain to exacerbate those sentiments, says Davison, who predicts more properties will be sold and permanently removed from the city’s rental market unless the city decides to repeal or at least amend the law which was adopted on an interim basis with an initial sunset date of March 1.

The purpose of adopting an interim ordinance, according to city housing manager Karen Shimizu, was to “protect tenants provisionally while staff could complete broad outreach with stakeholders,” including housing experts and local landlords, whose input should be seriously considered before a final ordinance is adopted. This will entail careful research on the city’s part to thoroughly identify the many landlords in town to ensure they are properly notified about an upcoming “Stakeholder Meeting” scheduled for later this month.

Following action last week in which a split City Council approved an extension of the interim rent control law to July 1, there should be ample time to gather the data and feedback necessary to make a final decision.

The council’s initial action to protect tenants was well intentioned. But the problem of high rental rates is extraordinarily complex and is primarily caused by the continuing high demand for affordable housing along with a very limited supply of such housing both locally and regionally. Nothing in the city’s interim rent control law increases the housing supply or helps make rental housing more accessible.

Trying to fix the rental housing affordability crisis simply by penalizing individual housing providers could easily backfire by driving even more of them out of the rental market.

Petaluma needs more rental housing, not less.

And we need more landlords like the one who recently helped shelter a refugee family from Afghanistan that arrived in Petaluma shortly after the collapse of their government to the Taliban in 2021. After hearing from members of the Afghan Allies Project, a Petaluma church group, Davison found a client who was “willing to take a chance” with the family who lacked the requisite rental and credit history. That family is now living safely in a home near Casa Grande High School where their studious children attend school.

Not all landlords, after all, are bad people deserving blame for a rental housing crisis they didn’t create and are unable to solve.

(John Burns is a former publisher of the Petaluma Argus-Courier. He can be reached at john.burns@arguscourier.com)