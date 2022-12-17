Community Matters: Fair board should negotiate

When the Petaluma City Council voted unanimously two months ago to take over management of the fairgrounds property when its 50-year lease with a state agricultural association expires at the end of 2023, it signaled a final resolution to a long-simmering political debate over the future disposition and control of the city’s single largest property.

The council’s vote directed City Manager Peggy Flynn to negotiate a transitional use agreement with California’s 4th District Agricultural Association enabling the state agency to continue operating its annual five-day fair within a specified footprint while the city assumes control of managing and maintaining the 55-acre property.

A multifaceted plan with short- and long-range goals was to be developed with assurances that the DAA would receive temporary grant funding from the city during the transition to continue producing a successful fair event. To begin negotiations aimed at drafting an interim use agreement, the city requested some basic information from the DAA, including exactly how much space was needed to operate the fair apart from the property’s other enterprises.

When a response finally arrived a couple weeks ago, Flynn was gobsmacked. Fair board members said they would provide no information unless and until they were granted a face-to-face meeting with city council members in the new year. The fair board’s ultimate goal for such a meeting: bring political pressure to bear compelling the council to rescind its earlier action and instead adopt a new lease agreement that basically maintains the status quo.

But that’s not going to happen.

Fair board members appear to believe that the election of three new members to the Petaluma City Council, all of whom will be seated next month, will somehow prompt a reversal of the city’s new fairgrounds policy. But even if all three were to, improbably, demand a revote on the matter, it would still lack the 4-member majority necessary for such action.

Despite this, the fair’s new CEO, Tawny Tesconi, said last week that her board is resolved to pursue this dubious late-in-the-game tactic. City residents should know, she said, that the DAA can do a better job managing the fairgrounds property than the city’s staff who “do not know the facility like we do.” She added, “We are tried and true” at effectively managing the fairgrounds.

Some of the fair’s many tenants, however, would challenge that assertion. Parents and school board members from Live Oak Charter School, the fair’s largest renter, have complained bitterly about the DAA’s “slow and always inadequate” response to building maintenance problems.

To prevent fairground tenants from becoming collateral damage in the ongoing dispute, city officials have begun making contact with all to ensure their needs are met during the upcoming transition from state to municipal property management and beyond.

The Sonoma-Marin Fair is a huge part of this community’s deep agricultural legacy and the enormous economic benefits that local agricultural operations provide. You’ve probably benefitted by eating or drinking the many locally produced agricultural products the fair promotes in partnership with Petaluma-area agriculturists, processors, 4-Hers and Future Farmers of America members who annually enter their projects and animals for judging at the fair.

But the DAA’s $1 annual lease with the city has long been viewed as an unsustainable anachronism. Beginning more than 15 years ago, a joint committee composed of Petaluma City Council members (landlord) and Sonoma-Marin Fair Board members (tenant) held several closed-door meetings over the course of 16 months to develop a joint use agreement or master plan for the fairgrounds site that would ensure more optimal and efficient public use of the property along with a financially secure fair.

But negotiations went nowhere. A subsequent council later directed former City Manager John Brown to hammer out an agreement directly with the fair’s CEO. That didn’t work either.

More recently, ad hoc committees from both bodies were established but their limited discussions yielded nothing, probably due to the fair board’s dogged insistence that it retain ultimate control of managing the City’s property.

By 2020, city council members had begun looking at their single largest real estate asset as a municipal nest egg. Had city residents not approved a sales tax increase that year which stabilized Petaluma’s shaky financial situation, some or all of the fairgrounds property would certainly have been be put up for sale once the lease expired.