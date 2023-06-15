Community Matters: Fairgrounds solution at hand

As the community prepares to celebrate its deep agricultural roots during the annual Sonoma-Marin Fair next week, there is renewed hope that a long-sought agreement between the city of Petaluma and a state agricultural association will soon be signed allowing the fair to continue operating while also redesigning the 55-acre property for more optimal public use.

Should a deal finally be struck, it would conclude 20 years of failed attempts to determine the fate of this centrally located public parkland upon which a five-day state fair has operated since 1936. That was the year the City first leased the property to the California 4th District Agricultural Association (now a subsidiary of the state’s sprawling Department of Food and Agriculture) for $1 a year, giving the agency sole discretion over what can occur on the site.

The property has since been overseen by nine state appointees whose primary mission has been to plan and produce an annual fair and other events that provide educational exhibits highlighting the North Bay’s diverse agricultural industry and products.

Leasing the land to the state fair agency seemed to make good sense in 1936 when the property was located at the eastern edge of town. But as Petaluma’s population grew seven-fold in the years since, it became painfully apparent that the community’s single largest public space is now badly underutilized for 360 days of the year.

Petaluma’s elected officials are responsible for getting the most efficient utilization of this property for the benefit of its owners, the citizens of Petaluma. To do that will require reconfiguring the fairgrounds property so the fair can operate more efficiently while opening space for new public uses, thus enabling the property’s full potential to be realized along with improved connectivity to adjacent facilities like the swim center, the library and the teen center.

Following years of unsuccessful attempts to negotiate a revised lease arrangement, and with the current lease set to expire this Dec. 31, the city last year contracted with a nonpartisan consulting firm which led an open public process in which dozens of stakeholders—including state fair officials, local government representatives, business and civic leaders, farmers, 4-H leaders and fairgrounds tenants—were interviewed about the property’s future. A lottery-selected advisory committee, which received an extraordinary amount of public feedback and information, successfully delivered a comprehensive report last October to the Petaluma City Council with a host of sound recommendations that included continuing the annual fair, adding a year-round farmers market, increasing public park space and securing the property’s status as an evacuation center.

The City Council subsequently voted unanimously to adopt the committee’s recommendations and assume the property’s maintenance, management and long-term subleasing arrangements with fairgrounds tenants including a preschool, elementary school and racetrack effective in 2024.

The council also directed Petaluma City Manager Peggy Flynn to negotiate the numerous complex details of the pending transition with the fair’s current CEO, Tawny Tesconi, who was sent requests for financial and operational information necessary to forge an interim agreement that would enable to the fair to operate on the site for an additional three years while a master plan was developed for the property’s long-term disposition.

Also, in accordance with the advisory panel’s recommendations, the city asked the fair to submit a draft business plan.

But the state fair board had other ideas and declined to cooperate. Despite the lease expiration clock ticking down and many complex issues remaining to be resolved, fair officials refused for several months to respond to the city’s requests.

Rather than produce any documents, the fair hit the city with a formal public records request in January asking for all records relating to city communications with the property’s long-term tenants who would soon become city tenants.

The fair board also contracted with attorney Marguerite Leoni, who specializes in election law, presumably to help draft some type of future ballot measure beneficial to the fair and to supplement the legal services the fair receives from the state.

But at end of March, after news stories noted the lack of any progress in negotiations, the fair board finally sent the city some of the of the information it had requested, and negotiations got underway in earnest.

On May 30, the fair submitted a proposal under which it would continue to operate rent free for three years with the city assuming costs for maintaining the property, paying utility bills and making capital improvements which, according to Flynn, are currently estimated at more than $13 million due to the fair’s long deferred building maintenance practices.

Under the proposed agreement, it’s assumed that the city will receive rental income from long-term tenants, which will help cover its new property maintenance expenses at the site.

Because the fair is continuing to project annual operating deficits of up to $500,000, its most recent proposal asked for additional financial support from the city, suggesting Petaluma could transfer monies derived from the 2020 voter-approved sales tax measure to help subsidize the fair.

But in her response this week, Flynn makes clear that the Measure U sales tax initiative was designed to fund city services like street repair and fire protection, not state fair subsidies. Flynn and the council are instead offering the fair the ability to continue managing event and facility rentals whereby it would retain a large portion of the revenue needed to close the organization’s operating deficit.

The city is proposing that a smaller portion of event/rental revenues be directed into a new capital improvement fund dedicated to rehabilitating the property which, as you will see if you attend the fair next week, has not been well maintained. The sheep and swine barns, for example, have been “red tagged” by the state meaning they are unsafe for public occupancy.

The city’s current offer might not give the 4th District Agricultural Association everything it wants, but it’s quite generous and it’s certainly fair. Assuming they agree, fair board members can have budgetary certainty to begin planning next year’s event in July.

Saving the fair for future generations is now entirely in their hands.

(John Burns is a former publisher of the Petaluma Argus-Courier. He can be reached at john.burns@arguscourier.com)