Community Matters: Healing our country’s deep divisions

“The bond of our common humanity is stronger than the divisiveness of our fears and prejudices.”

— Jimmy Carter

Recent news reports and public polls document the ever-widening chasms in America where increasing polarization, divisiveness, distrust and political animosity are threatening the very foundations of our democracy.

Democrat and Republican politicians, who once viewed each other with a sense of deference, now see one another as enemies worthy of contempt and even outright hatred. Many politicians today seem to disagree about almost everything, cannot concur on basic facts and see nothing wrong with publicly demonizing one another.

Just look at former President Donald Trump whose strategic use of lies and partisan invectives has accelerated the decline in Americans’ trust of public institutions and magnified the growth of ideological extremism.

One of Trump’s Congressional acolytes recently suggested that the United States of America get a “national divorce” and separate by red and blue states.

Such toxic political polarization is not the only thing that’s tearing our country apart. Racial, ethnic and religious differences are also intensifying. Antisemitism is booming as are hate crimes against Asian Americans.

Tolerance for others, considered very important by 80% of Americans as recently as four years ago, has fallen to 58% according to one recent poll.

Largely due to the economic decline of the newspaper industry and reduced consumption of fact-based journalism, voters are increasingly ill-informed and more easily succumb to extremist opinions emanating from ubiquitous cable news networks, talk radio and toxic social media. Given its algorithmic tendency to mislead and leave users feeling increasingly angry, social media is a particularly unreliable source for accurate news.

Technological advances, purportedly aimed at enhancing consumer convenience, have instead left many feeling lonelier, a tendency the pandemic only worsened.

More people today are working alone at home and ordering their groceries and other products online, thereby eliminating all human interaction and lessening the chance they might encounter someone much different from themselves.

Meta, Facebook’s parent company, claims its new virtual reality-based platform powered by rapidly evolving artificial intelligence tools will allow users “to socialize, collaborate and play.” In reality, the socialization is all simulated. There is no human connection.

National political schisms, culture wars and technology-induced isolation have left many Americans feeling alienated and disconnected, more pessimistic about the future and more self-absorbed than previous generations.

Petaluma is certainly not immune to these trends.

While 58% of this community’s registered voters are Democrats, with Republican registration accounting for 16% and most of the rest counted as independents, opinions still differ here on a wide range of national and local issues such as gun control, immigration, abortion, voting rights, housing development, school safety and the future of the Petaluma fairgrounds.

These and other important issues warrant our community’s attention, discussion and debate. That’s what we do in a democracy.

But we don’t need the seething hatred and animosity instigated by elected officials in Washington.

To help bridge social and political divides locally and encourage more respectful civil discourse, Petaluma volunteers Lou Zweier and John Crowley recently resurrected Petaluma Conversations, a program seeking to “provide a place where people can come together and listen to each other, get to know and understand one another, even if they don’t agree with each other” on various issues.

The program, which maximizes the power of listening and open-minded dialogue, originally took off at Crowley’s Aqus Café following the election of Donald Trump in 2016 but was suspended when the pandemic took hold a few years later.

According to Zweier, who taught communication and conflict resolution, “Everyone wants to be heard and understood. Petaluma Conversations aims to foster mutual understanding through a structured listening process” focused on connection, not problem solving.

Says Zweier, “When people get together and talk, they often discover they are not as polarized as they’d thought and instead have much in common.”

His passion for bringing people together drove Zweier to become a moderator for a newly formed Sonoma County chapter of Braver Angels, a national non-profit organization formed seven years ago dedicated to political depolarization through workshops and other events where “red” and “blue” participants attempt to “better understand each other beyond stereotypes, discover shared values and reduce the vitriol that poisons our civic culture.”

The Braver Angels mission, says Zweier, is closely aligned with the goals of Petaluma Conversations that reemerged earlier this year at the Petaluma Library with more sessions planned in the months ahead.

In the meantime, it’s good to remember that community service and volunteerism offer another effective way to connect people with differing political points of view.

“When you are volunteering together,” says Zweier, “you are getting to know one another and expressing common ground by helping others.”

Local service clubs like Rotary, Lions, Kiwanis and Active 20-30 raise money and do hands-on work serving youth, the elderly and people with disabilities.

They offer a place where people of all political persuasions are encouraged to come together in service to their community.

One recent poll cited a steep decline in American civic engagement and volunteerism. But that does not appear to be much of a problem here in Petaluma where giving back seems to be part of this community’s DNA and where old fashioned American communitarianism still shines.

I was reminded of this during the Petaluma Wiffle Ball Tournament earlier this month at the Miracle League field in Lucchesi Park. Sponsored by the city’s three Rotary clubs, the games attracted several hundred locals for fun, fellowship and fundraising in support of children here in Petaluma and around the world.

A sense of joyful unity pervaded the event. It was wonderful to see the community coming together.

(John Burns is a former publisher of the Petaluma Argus-Courier. He can be reached at john.burns@arguscourier.com)