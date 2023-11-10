Community Matters: Healing our hospital

“We’re collaborating and listening to the community’s needs.”

–Troy Gideon, Chief Administrative Officer, Petaluma Valley Hospital

Petaluma’s hospital is hurting.

Like all others in America, Petaluma Valley Hospital took an enormous financial hit while caring for a huge influx of patients during the COVID-19 pandemic. Continuing workforce shortages have forced it to rely heavily on more expensive contract labor while inflation has driven up the cost of medical supplies, equipment and badly needed infrastructure improvements.

Roughly two-thirds of the hospital’s revenues derive from perpetually low Medicare and Medicaid reimbursements which don’t cover the cost of providing care so the hospital is losing money.

Its parent company, the nonprofit Providence Health, which operates 51 hospitals in seven western states, lost $253 million in 2022, reflecting similar losses at other hospital organizations nationwide where health care services continue to decline, especially in rural areas where many smaller hospitals have been shuttered. Larger hospitals have closed operating rooms, intensive care units and urgent care centers.

Locally, Providence suffered a self-inflicted wound earlier this year when it unilaterally broke a voter-approved contractual promise with the hospital’s former owner, the Petaluma Health Care District, to continue providing obstetrics services through 2025. The sudden closure of the hospital’s money-losing birthing center in May was widely viewed as a breach of public trust, and left many in our community wondering what other health care services might be terminated.

Leading the effort to rebuild trust with the Petaluma community, reopen the birthing center and restore the overall health of the local hospital is Interim Chief Administrative Officer Troy Gideon, who has been on the job just over six months after transferring here from another Providence hospital in Orange County.

I spoke with Gideon last week to get a better understanding of the problems facing Petaluma’s 80-bed hospital and how he plans to fix them.

Acknowledging the need to restore trust with the community as well as hospital staff and physicians, Gideon said he and Providence are committed to increasing the “openness, transparency, communication and collaboration” necessary to provide Petaluma with the high-quality range of sustainable health care services its residents expect.

Regarding the possible restoration of obstetric services at the hospital, Gideon says he is meeting regularly with representatives of the newly rebranded health care district, Healthy Petaluma, and that “we’re getting closer” to achieving that goal.

Though it’s taken several months, Gideon feels the overall tenor of relations between Providence and Healthy Petaluma is steadily improving, becoming less adversarial and more collaborative.

Longtime Healthy Petaluma board member Elece Hempel agrees and credits Gideon with helping lead that change.

Says Hempel, “Troy is a great hospital administrator and good communicator,” adding that she looks forward to the day when the word “interim” is removed from Gideon’s job title.

For now, the many signs of recent progress offer hope for the hospital’s future.

During the healthcare crisis brought about by pandemic, Gideon says, many planned hospital initiatives and investments “were put on hold.” But that’s changed.

The hospital’s emergency room has been fully renovated, and purchases of new surgical, orthopedic and radiology equipment are planned. Such investments, says Gideon, will not only improve the quality of local health care but will help attract and retain physicians, a continuing business challenge due to the high cost of living in southern Sonoma County.

Providence recently completed construction of a new “simulation lab” designed to provide immersive learning experiences for healthcare practitioners and, says Gideon, future students at the SRJC nursing school.

Because the 43-year-old hospital building has extensive deferred maintenance, multiple capital projects are now in the pipeline, Gideon says, noting that costly repairs were just completed on the facility’s “air handling” unit.

Providence has also invested heavily to improve overall well-being in Petaluma, with more than $1.5 million in grants awarded over the last few years to various programs supporting health and therapeutic services for under-served populations like the homeless.

Along with the city of Petaluma, Providence is a major funder and active participant in the new “Blue Zones” public health initiative led by the Healthy Petaluma District that’s aimed at making it easier for people to adopt healthy choices in diet, exercise and smoking avoidance and thereby reduce the risk of developing chronic diseases.

If successful, the project could cause a major paradigm shift that saves millions of dollars in avoidable local hospital care.

While Gideon is proud of these achievements and the many new planned investment initiatives, he recognizes that Petaluma Valley Hospital does not operate in a vacuum and that volunteers and community philanthropy are also vital to ensure its success.

With the pandemic in the rearview mirror, Gideon earlier this year welcomed back the volunteer “auxiliary” which serves those healing from surgery or battling illness, thereby enabling doctors, nurses and support staff to focus on patient care.

In addition to volunteer service, philanthropy is hugely important. The Petaluma Valley Hospital Foundation raises money for needed equipment and hospital infrastructure; it provided $120,000 for the new emergency room flooring and has to date raised $900,000 for the purchase of a new $3 million CT scanner to replace the 15-year-old unit currently in operation.

People responsible for operating health care facilities in America live in very challenging times. The reality of soaring costs and dwindling revenue streams makes operating a hospital today an extraordinarily difficult proposition.

We should never take for granted our local hospital’s existence or the continuance of the life-saving health care services provided by the dedicated physicians and caregivers who work there.

Keeping Petaluma’s hospital alive and thriving is a community effort which deserves all our support.

John Burns is a former publisher of the Petaluma Argus-Courier. He can be reached at john.burns@arguscourier.com.