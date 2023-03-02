Community Matters: Hospital turmoil a national problem

“Our health care system is in a state of failure.”

— Helene Spivak, longtime Sonoma County obstetrician

The ongoing controversy over the pending closure of the family birth center at Petaluma Valley Hospital is emblematic of a nationwide healthcare crisis that’s squeezing hospitals, doctors, nurses and other health care professionals while significantly increasing costs and lessening access to care for consumers.

And it’s only getting worse.

Understanding this bigger picture may not solve the current dispute between Providence, the hospital’s owner, and Petaluma Health Care District officials who are demanding the continuance of obstetric services for another 34 months as required in the 2020 purchase agreement approved by district voters.

But considering the latest developments in the birth center’s impending demise, it’s important to acknowledge that the collapse of America’s health care system is — with the possible exception of insurance and pharmaceutical companies — hurting everyone, including the people operating Petaluma’s hospital.

That’s not to excuse the poor communication coming from Providence these days, nor the less-than-professional comportment of the company’s Northern California CEO, Laureen Driscoll, during a highly contentious public hearing two weeks ago hosted by the health district.

At the meeting, Driscoll chaffed at questions from district directors who asked what steps the company was taking to keep the birth center open. In December, Driscoll abruptly announced Providence would be closing the unit after receiving notice from a group of registered nurse anesthetists providing OB services that it was terminating its contract. Without sufficient staffing, Providence said it could no longer operate safely.

But a brief remark by Driscoll near the end of the public hearing noting the impending departure of the hospital’s obstetricians revealed that the OB staffing situation at PVH is about to get much worse and that the birthing center’s closure may now be unavoidable.

Here’s why: The hospital’s two longtime obstetricians, who’d grown increasingly dissatisfied with many years of having to be “on call” (meaning available to work at any time as needed) for seven days every month but had been routinely putting in far more, began registering their discontent in November and demanding relief.

That relief came about, quite unexpectantly, in December when two obstetricians at Providence’s Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital suddenly resigned and the company was left scrambling to find replacement help. The PVH obstetricians were offered the opportunity to back-up the affiliated Memorial OB unit at that hospital’s on call pay rate which was about four times that offered at the Petaluma’s hospital but requires on site as opposed to remote coverage.

After a couple months, the obstetricians decided they liked the higher pay and will transfer permanently to Memorial effective May 4, about the same time that the temporary contract with an alternate anesthesiology group working at the PVH obstetrics unit expires.

At that point, Petaluma Valley Hospital will no longer have a functional OB unit.

There are, in fact, not enough obstetricians available locally to meet the staffing demands of both hospitals. That’s according to Dr. Mike Johnson, senior medical director at Providence and a longtime Petaluma podiatrist who said that the historically low pay rate offered by St. Joseph, the Petaluma hospital’s previous operator, was the primary driver triggering the Petaluma obstetricians’ imminent transfer.

Some birthing center advocates will undoubtedly accuse Providence of having deviously plotted to deep-six Petaluma’s money-losing obstetrics unit. Suspicions that Memorial has been using PVR to prop up the “crown jewel” of North Bay hospitals have, after all, been circulating for years.

But despite Providence’s lack of transparency, likely worsened by the not-for-profit company’s having cut its local administrative staff in half over the last two years while consolidating services at its Washington state headquarters, there is little evidence to suggest such Machiavellian manipulation.

Rather, like all hospital organizations nationwide, Providence is reeling from a colossal financial crisis brought about by severe workforce shortages, rapid inflation and the continually low Medicare reimbursement rates which do not pay for the cost of providing care.

Even before the pandemic, which greatly amplified such problems, California hospitals were shuttering unprofitable OB units due to notoriously low Medi-Cal payments, staffing shortages and lower birth rates. That’s why obstetrics is no longer offered at Novato Community and Sonoma Valley hospitals.