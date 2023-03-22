Community Matters: Kids in crisis need our help

“We have some serious mental health problems in our schools.”

-- Petaluma City Schools Superintendent Matthew Harris

In the two weeks since a 16-year-old student was stabbed to death during a classroom confrontation at Santa Rosa’s Montgomery High School, Sonoma County parents and students have demanded that public schools be made safer.

Recent incidents of brazen, student-on-student violence at both Petaluma and Casa Grande high schools has renewed consideration of assigning police “resource officers” to local school campuses, a commonsense practice with a positive history in Petaluma. Restoration of the program may not be a panacea, but it would certainly lessen school violence.

While making schools safer is an important goal, there is a much larger threat facing teens today that demands immediate public attention and action. Rates of youth depression, anxiety, self-harm, eating disorders and suicide have reached alarming levels. Many of this community’s kids are hurting and some have died.

Though the unseen suicide of a distraught teen may not produce the same publicity as a knife-wielding student in a busy public-school classroom, should we not be similarly concerned when a 16-year-old boy is found hanging in his family’s bathroom? Should we not be doing everything possible to prevent such tragedies?

They happen far too often. Nationally, suicide is now the second leading cause of death for young people aged 15-24. Locally, more than 20% of high school students have reported having serious thoughts of suicide and about 10% have attempted to take their own lives.

In 2021, Sonoma County had the second highest youth suicide rate in the entire nine-county Bay Area.

The nation’s youth mental health crisis has reached epidemic proportions. According to a recent report by the CDC, 42% of Americans school students feel persistently sad or hopeless. It’s even worse in Sonoma County, where recent surveys show that fully half of high school students here report feeling regularly depressed, stressed or anxious.

The causes vary. Pernicious and addictive social media, pandemic-induced social isolation, physical or emotional abuse in the home, years of devastating wildfires, a pervasive fear of school violence and other factors have left large numbers of local kids suffering with untreated mental illness.

According to Elece Hempel, executive director of the Petaluma People Services Center, Petaluma’s youth are experiencing a level of distress that calls upon the entire community to act with urgency and compassion. Speaking to members of a local Rotary Club last week as students countywide marched out of class to protest safety issues in their schools, Hempel exhorted listeners to do everything they can to help, because federal and state government agencies lack any comprehensive mental health services program for children and local teachers and administrators are overwhelmed.

To illustrate the enormity of the problem, Hempel shared a story about a call she received from the Petaluma Junior High School principal last year who was desperately searching for ways to thwart out-of-control levels of bullying and physical altercations on and off the school’s campus. Making matters worse was an ongoing feud between two longtime Petaluma families whose children brought the conflict to school, recruiting their friends to join in regular after-school brawls that required police intervention.

“How does it get so bad that a school principal is at their wit’s end and has to call us?” Hempel asked rhetorically.

The fact is that our schools lack the necessary resources to solve such broad-based, community-wide behavioral issues, and whatever COVID-related federal funding used to underwrite a handful of school crisis intervention programs last year is about to expire. The limited mental health services available to help young people today are buried in a patchwork of disjointed local, state and federal programs struggling against skyrocketing demand.

Could Petalumans solve this terrible problem? What if the community came together, Hempel asks, and used the “collective impact” model to help its struggling young people in crisis?

The collective impact methodology works by bringing together different local organizations working collaboratively on a common goal and using a shared measurement system, mutually reinforcing activities and continuous communication.

It may be worth a try, says Hempel, assuming a “backbone support organization” is found to coordinate the efforts of the participants.

Coincidentally, the Petaluma Health Care District – now flush with $52 million by having recently sold Petaluma Valley Hospital – is currently negotiating a contract with Blue Zones, a consultancy company that works with cities to develop plans and adopt policies to enhance community health and well-being. Hempel, who serves on the board of the health district, believes the pending contract with Blue Zones could be adapted to include a major emphasis on youth mental health.

If that happens, the process would ideally bring together administrators from all Petaluma school districts, representatives from city and county government, nonprofit groups (like the Petaluma Educational Foundation, Petaluma People Services Center and Boys and Girls Club), parents, business and church leaders, psychologists, service club members and more.

Such a bold endeavor would take a lot of work, but it would be in very close alignment with one of Petaluma’s most valued traditions dating back more than a century: a strong commitment to serving this community’s youth.

One thing is certain: If nothing is attempted, nothing will change. More kids will suffer and so will the entire community.

The health care district is uniquely positioned to lead on this issue and should, as Hempel suggests, take appropriate action in concert with its new consultancy group.

In the meantime, you can help by contacting your local school district to see if they could use any volunteers.

Better yet, if you are willing and able to offer just one hour a month, contact Mentor Me Petaluma. Mentorships are routinely credited with being one of the most effective means of supporting young people and preventing juvenile delinquency and school violence.

There are currently100 kids on the agency’s waiting list. To help, go to wearementorme.org.

John Burns is a former publisher of the Petaluma Argus-Courier. He can be reached at john.burns@arguscourier.com.