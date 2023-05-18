Community Matters: Making the jump to electric cars

A recent episode of the PBS science series Nova outlined the technological steps necessary to reach America’s goal of net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 to avoid the biggest impacts of climate change. Called “Chasing Carbon Zero,” the program examined the myriad ways in which humans can convert away from burning fossil fuels and instead adopt renewable energy sources.

Because transportation is one of the biggest generators of planet-warming greenhouse gas emissions, car manufacturers are rapidly transitioning from the production of internal combustion engine vehicles in favor of all electric ones. When paired with clean electricity sources made possible by the rapidly falling prices of wind and solar power, the increased use of electric cars offers a major solution to the climate crisis.

Consumers are driving the change. Globally, electric vehicle sales boomed last year, comprising 13% of all new vehicles sold and nearly 6% here in the US. Americans are on track to buy more than 1 million EVs in 2023. Much higher sales are forecasted in the coming years, with half of all cars sold in 2030 expected to be fully electric.

But as the Nova program made clear, the increased production and sale of electric cars is not yet matched by the availability and reliability of public fast-charging electric car charging stations in America. Reporter Miles O’Brien demonstrated this as he drove a Ford F150 Lightening electric pick-up truck from Boston to a town in northern Maine where the EV fast-charging network was sometimes unreliable and chargers were often not convenient to access. In a similar segment which appeared on the PBS Newshour, O’Brien traveled from Venice, California to San Francisco and encountered similar problems.

But while the PBS news report exposed the importance of accelerating the installation of additional fast-charging stations—a national initiative now underway due to the passage of bi-partisan infrastructure legislation in 2021 that’s projected to increase the country’s fast-charging units from the current number of 130,000 to 500,000 by 2030—the PBS segment did not tell the whole story on electric car charging and may have left some viewers soured on the overall utility of operating electric cars.

My own experience has proven otherwise. About a year ago, as gasoline prices soared past $6 a gallon, I finally decided it was time to trade in my gas/electric hybrid car for an all-electric vehicle. By year’s end I had joined 3,282 other Sonoma County residents in purchasing a zero-emission vehicle in 2022, thereby lessening my carbon footprint and waving a permanent goodbye to sky-high gasoline prices.

But given the enormous growth in the number of new electric vehicle models available, selecting just the right car required considerable research to compare driving range, charging speed, projected battery life, energy efficiency and other factors. Nor was such a purchase especially cheap given that the demand for electric vehicles was soaring last year just as oil prices skyrocketed.

For budgetary reasons, I avoided Teslas and other higher-priced options, eventually settling on a Volkswagen ID.4 SUV which made Car and Driver Magazine’s list of best electric vehicles of 2023-24 which declared it the “electric car for the masses that nicely pairs practicality with comfort and adequate driving range” of about 225 miles. The car comes standard with DC fast-charging capability for road trips along with 30 minutes of free fast-charging for three years at all Electrify America stations which, I later learned, are owned by Volkswagen.

After purchasing the car at Hansel Auto Group in September and taking advantage of an available federal tax credit, I took it home and used the provided charging adapter to plug it into a standard 120V outlet in the garage.

But the charging speed with the 120V outlet was slow and it took about 20 hours to generate a full charge. So after a friend told me about the rebates being offered by Sonoma Clean Power that covered the $700 cost of a Juicebox home charging station, I got an electrician to install the device with the necessary 240V outlet. With the new unit, the car now gets fully charged in about 5 hours with solar panels on our rooftop making the cost essentially zero.

For longer trips, I’ve been able to use the fast-charging Electrify America stations using their app on my phone which directs me to their locations and indicates how many charging units are available at any given time. Fast-charging times vary between 30 and 60 minutes for a full charge. In Petaluma, I have used the chargers from both Electrify America and one of its competitors, EVgo, both located at the Premium Outlets mall.

Coincidentally, I viewed the PBS Newshour segment on the nation’s EV charging infrastructure problems just days before my wife and I were leaving on a 2000-mile road trip to visit my son in Salt Lake City via stops in Las Vegas and Zion National Park. I was curious to see whether the PBS report’s dire conclusions would come to pass.

Thankfully, we encountered no major problems. However, I found it essential to carefully strategize exactly where and when I planned to charge up.

At an Electrify America station in Barstow, one unit was not working properly so I had the use an adjacent charger. I also noticed that all the fast-chargers I used tended to begin charging at a high rate of speed, but inevitably slowed down considerably after about 15-20 minutes.

Also, it was not always easy to locate the EV charging stations which, unlike a gas station with a 30-foot-tall sign, are often located on a remote spot in a large parking lot for a Walmart or other giant retailer. Most all had restrooms available nearby in either a store, restaurant or motel, but trash receptacles were sometimes missing and squeegees to clean windshields were nowhere to be found.

Despite these minor inconveniences, the demand for electric cars is accelerating apace and the need to build more fast-charging stations continues to be a national priority.

In California, no new internal combustion-powered vehicles will be allowed to be sold after 2035. In Great Britain, a similar ban goes into effect in 2030, while in Norway it will happen in 2025.

It’s good to see governments and people doing something constructive to thwart what is arguably the greatest threat facing humanity in the modern era.

(John Burns is a former publisher of the Petaluma Argus-Courier. He can be reached at john.burns@arguscourier.com)