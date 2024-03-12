Community Matters: Mental health challenges persist

It’s no secret that California is facing a mental health crisis of epic proportions. You can see it on the streets, inside public-school classrooms, in our workplaces and even in our own homes.

In Sonoma County, the suicide rate is nearly 40% higher than the state average while rates of depression, anxiety and other mood disorders have reached alarming levels in all demographic sectors.

Substance abuse disorders are prevalent here and many county residents quietly suffer with untreated mental illness. In public surveys, fully one half of local high school students report feeling depressed, stressed or anxious.

Despite multiple federal, state and county initiatives aimed at improving the mental health care delivery system, the results are decidedly mixed. One of those initiatives, the California Mental Health Services Act approved by voters in 2004, is funded by a 1% tax on personal income over $1 million annually. Each year, the tax proceeds are disbursed to county public health agencies to prevent and treat serious mental health issues.

The Sonoma County Department of Public Health receives an average of between $25 million and $30 million annually, but the revenue amount is highly volatile since it comes from a small group of 76,000 very high net-worth California taxpayers.

Locally, Sonoma County voters in 2020 approved Measure O, a quarter cent sales tax to fund mental health, substance abuse disorder and homelessness services. Since its inception, the tax has generated annual revenues of about $30 million.

A report released last month from Measure O’s oversight committee showed that its revenues were used to expand and increase the overall effectiveness of mobile crisis response teams like the SAFE program, which began operating in Petaluma in 2021.

Through such programs designed to deal with mental health, addiction and homelessness crises, trained professionals now offer help and ease the burden on police, paramedics, firefighters and the local hospital’s emergency room staff.

SAFE team members are also available to work proactively with people before they experience a mental health break, providing preventative outreach to help ensure people suffering a mental health crisis get the care they need. A Measure O grant was recently awarded to the city of Petaluma to fund counseling services for homeless people.

But despite the ongoing crisis, Measure O tax revenues were not all disbursed, with the most recent fiscal year’s report showing a whopping unspent $31 million fund balance.

According to Petaluma Mayor Kevin McDonnell, who serves as a member of the tax oversight committee, “Measure O is putting dollars into important initiatives here in Petaluma, but the county health department is having trouble growing the program as fast as the money is coming in. We have a crisis, so that needs to change.”

Such changes include the urgent need for more psychiatric and residential care facilities with enough clinical staffers on board to treat the rapidly growing patient influx. Unfortunately, the county’s crisis stabilization unit is chronically under-staffed and its sole 16-bed psychiatric health facility has a long waiting list.

Dr. Jan Cobaleda-Kegler, the behavioral health division director at the Sonoma County Public Health Department, acknowledged that high turnover rates and ongoing challenges in recruiting new people has left her department seriously short-staffed. Her top priority, she says, is finding better ways to recruit and hire new workers while also developing a comprehensive training program for all employees.

While it’s not yet official, California voters appear to have narrowly approved Prop 1 last week which, according to Cobaleda-Kegler, would reallocate 30% of the Mental Health Services Act funding away from mental health treatment to building housing or providing rental assistance for the homeless, particularly veterans or those with behavioral health issues. The remaining county funds could also be used to help residents with substance abuse services, not just those with mental illness.

But because the proposed law is extraordinarily complex, it’s not yet clear exactly how it would affect local mental health services managed by the county.

Here in Petaluma, the sale of Petaluma Valley Hospital to Providence Health three years ago for $52 million enabled the publicly owned health care district to establish a foundation which recently awarded its first block of grants totaling $285,000 to 18 nonprofit organizations offering mental health treatment, prevention, education and intervention services, among them the Petaluma People Services Center, Committee on the Shelterless, North Bay Children’s Center, Petaluma Health Center and others.

Whether due to the state or local funding for county-administered behavioral health programs, the safety net to help local people suffering from mental illness in Petaluma is, arguably, better today than it was a few years ago. But it’s still not well coordinated or particularly well funded.

What exists instead is a patchwork of mostly disjointed federal, state and local mental health service programs with differing qualifications and procedures which are not always easy to access, especially for lower-income families. Yet the demand for help continues to grow.

Even for residents with private health insurance such as Kaiser Permanente, which insures roughly two-thirds of Petaluma families, there are long waiting lists and strict limits for mental health treatment. It’s not uncommon for Kaiser patients young or old to wait 6-8 weeks just to see a mental health specialist.

Oh, and unless voters renew it, the Measure O sales tax is set to expire in six years. If that happens, will the services offered by the county disappear?

Prop 1, if it passes, will take a few years to sort out and opinions differ on whether it will help or harm the overall quality and scope of mental health services – especially since it offers no new tax revenues, just bonding capability against existing taxes.

Meanwhile, a new state law signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom last October is changing conservatorship laws. Californians experiencing serious mental illness or severe substance abuse disorder and who are most at risk of harming themselves can have a conservator appointed to direct their care if they meet the criteria of being “gravely disabled.”

It seems like good policy, but the law is also making counties nervous because they don’t have the housing or treatment programs to properly serve this new cohort of mentally ill people, most of whom are currently walking the streets.

Making progress on caring for the mentally ill in our society is no easy task.

John Burns is a former publisher of the Petaluma Argus-Courier. He can be reached at john.burns@arguscourier.com.