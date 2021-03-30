Community Matters: Petaluma Health Care District in pursuit of a healthier community

“Improve the health and well being of our community through leadership, advocacy, support, partnerships and education.”

-- Mission statement of the Petaluma Health Care District

During a phone call last week, Elece Hempel was discussing the myriad public health crises facing Petaluma, and their magnitude and scope seemed to momentarily overwhelm her.

Her voice wavered as she sought to explain the amount of need in the community.

As the longtime board president of the Petaluma Health Care District, Hempel feels a deep personal responsibility to help solve such intractable problems, and she has recently begun to dream big.

From the onslaught of mental health issues related to the pandemic, including anxiety, depression and a marked increase in substance abuse, to widespread homelessness, food insecurity and the ongoing inaccessibility to health care services for many low-income residents, she knows the existing challenges will be extraordinarily difficult to overcome.

Perhaps because her day job as executive director of Petaluma People Services Center puts her in close touch with human suffering on a daily basis, Hempel understands more than most the desperate need of many south county residents wishing to lead healthier and happier lives.

Now is the time, she says, for the district to initiate the change necessary to fulfill those needs.

For the last several years, the health district’s main focus has been on the protracted and often frustrating effort to find a future operator for its publicly-owned hospital. Last year, that process took a sharp and refreshingly logical turn when it was instead decided to sell the hospital to an affiliate of its long-term operator, St. Joseph Health (now Providence Health), which also owns Memorial Hospital in Santa Rosa.

As a result of the sale, approved overwhelmingly by south county voters last November, the public health care district recently received an infusion of $52 million which Hempel hopes will soon be used to bring durable solutions to the aforementioned community health problems.

To do that, the district is forming a new non-profit organization, the Petaluma Health Foundation, which will be empowered to seek community health grant funding from large regional and national foundations. An investment adviser is being sought to help manage and grow the district’s newfound financial resources, ensuring that a steady stream of cash is generated annually to underwrite programs and fund grants for decades to come. And a consultant has been retained to help guide the district during its ongoing transition from a heretofore small public entity, with a modest budget and very limited programs, to a far more robust agency capable of greatly enhancing community health outcomes.

Your input will soon be sought to prioritize the most urgent and emerging community health needs so that funding can be found and action taken, Hempel told me. She also expects the district to step up collaboration to better support existing local non-profits, such as COTS, to repair the social service safety net that was badly frayed even before the onset of the pandemic.

Elece Hempel, board member, Petaluma Health Care District (courtesy of PHCD)

Hempel has a bold vision for the future that includes more active participation in local and countywide health initiatives and is excited about the prospect for the health district to “convene the community” and set some big goals.

The district is expected to begin working more closely with other public agencies, including the city’s police department which has begun to form a new crisis intervention program with health care professionals to support people suffering from substance abuse or mental illness. Hempel says the district should also help local school districts build a corps of tutors to help students who have fallen behind from a year without in-classroom learning.

In addition to strengthening the district’s ability to enhance community health, the recent hospital sale is also making that vital institution stronger. For the last several years, Petaluma Valley Hospital’s future had been in a state of perpetual limbo with its uncertain prospects hampering physician and nurse recruitment, employee retention and long-deferred building improvements.

Now that its affiliate owns the hospital, Providence has begun plans to invest millions of dollars in long deferred infrastructure improvements, among them a new roof, building modernization and a state-mandated earthquake retrofit. Providence announced last week that it had secured a long-sought contract agreement with the hospital’s nurses’ union, thus resolving a prolonged and unhelpful labor dispute.

The hospital sale contract included a provision that Providence donate a larger percentage of its annual corporate giving to Petaluma area non-profits, said Hempel, who envisions the district working more effectively with Providence on a wide variety of health care issues in the years ahead.

The elected five-member board of the public health care district is there to serve your health care needs and have many important decisions to make in the coming months. To stay better informed, provide input, show support or volunteer, go to PHCD.org.

In the past, the Petaluma Health Care District’s monthly meetings attracted few if any local citizens. But now that’s its sitting on tens of millions of dollars and suddenly has the potential to radically transform the health and wellness of everyone in southern Sonoma County, perhaps that will change.

(John Burns is former publisher of the Petaluma Argus-Courier. He can be reached at john.burns@arguscourier.com)