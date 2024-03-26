Community Matters: Petaluma Valley Hospital needs everyone’s support

When voters in Petaluma’s health care district overwhelmingly agreed to sell their community hospital to Providence Health for $52 million during the peak of the COVID pandemic in 2020, most assumed the facility’s generally high-quality service levels would remain about the same.

In retrospect, those assumptions may have been wishful thinking.

The enormous economic impacts of the pandemic on all American hospitals were profound, and Petaluma Valley Hospital was no exception. The abrupt reduction in higher-revenue elective and outpatient services, coupled with a sharp increase in the cost of supplies and labor while caring for a huge influx of COVID patients, quickly plunged the local facility deep into red ink.

Compounding the situation was the fact that about two-thirds of the hospital’s revenues derive from perpetually low Medicare and Medicaid reimbursements which don’t cover the cost of providing care.

Amidst the financial crisis, a former Providence executive made a regrettable decision to unilaterally close the hospital’s money-losing birthing center in direct violation of a contractual promise to continue providing obstetrics services through 2025. The sudden closure was widely viewed as a breach of public trust and left many wondering if other promised health care services might also be in jeopardy.

But since then, Providence officials have been negotiating sincerely and collaboratively with the locally elected representatives on the Healthy Petaluma district board and a resolution to the birthing center closure is expected to be announced soon. More on what that could look like in a moment.

Of greater concern is the precipitous drop in the perceived quality of hospital services. According to data in the hospital’s current operational report, “patient experience” rankings in 2023 for both inpatient and emergency room care were extremely low when compared to all other Providence hospitals in California.

Details on exactly why patient feedback at PVH is so low are not publicly available, but according to the minutes of last month’s Healthy Petaluma board meeting, the low scores are a “major focus” for Providence officials and may soon trigger the company to “bring in additional medical staff” and form a “patient and family advisory council to improve patient care.”

Other concerning indicators that emerged during the hospital’s report included a 34% decrease in patient admissions and average daily census when comparing the pre-COVID year of 2019 with 2023.

While inpatient surgeries have also declined, the report revealed one very impressive bright spot: a 54% increase in outpatient surgeries that are expected to grow even further as Providence builds its new orthopedics center later this year, which will highlight its brand new Mako SmartRobotics total knee replacement surgery device inaugurated this month.

According to Healthy Petaluma district CEO Ramona Faith, the low patient experience ratings are, in large part, the result of the extraordinarily high rate of turnover in hospital management in recent years.

“We’ve had four hospital leaders in four years,” she told me. “With that level of turnover, it’s bound to negatively impact staff and patients.”

That said, Faith credits PVH’s Interim Chief Administrative Officer Troy Gideon, as well as Garry Olney, the newly appointed CEO of Providence’s northern California hospitals, for working constructively to resolve the birthing center matter and thus begin the rebuilding of community trust.

According to Faith, the expected options for her board’s consideration will either be the reopening of the birthing center, at an estimated annual cost of about $4 million, or adopting an alternative plan directing resources to priority community needs such as behavioral health and substance abuse services or women’s health services such as pre-natal and post-natal care, lactation, contraception, osteoporosis or breast cancer screenings using mobile mammography units.

Now that many pregnant moms in Petaluma are regularly accessing the comprehensive maternal health services offered at Memorial Hospital in Santa Rosa, reopening the birthing center for the remaining contractual shelf life of just 32 months may not make the most sense. Even if it reopened, who would want to commit to working there for such a short duration?

With its rapidly graying population and sky-high housing costs, Petaluma is forecasted to see fewer Petaluma families needing a local OB unit in the years ahead. Even Kaiser, the giant managed care/insurance consortium serving about two-thirds of Petaluma families, only offers obstetric service in Santa Rosa or San Francisco.