Community Matters: Quality local journalism isn’t free

A Facebook thread last week got Petalumans waxing nostalgic – kind of – about a time before the internet when the Argus-Courier newsroom teemed with journalists who produced more writing and reporting on local government and community affairs than most residents had time to digest in a single week.

The online dialogue, criticizing our locally owned and operated media company, Sonoma Media Investments, was sparked by a post from a former Petaluma City Council member who complained there were too few locally written news stories in the Dec. 8 Argus-Courier’s main news section – meaning stories written by a journalist sitting at a desk in Petaluma – and that half the articles were written by reporters at the Press Democrat newsroom in Santa Rosa or an affiliated publication like the North Bay Business Journal, Sonoma Index-Tribune or Sonoma Magazine.

As a subscriber to two of the company’s print newspapers, she lamented having to pay “to get the same articles twice.”

It wasn’t that the stories weren’t fully researched or exceptionally well-written, or that they were not focused on local matters of great interest to Petalumans. They were.

The problem, she argued, was that they were appearing in more than one publication.

Other commenters piled on, with one positing it was a “shame” the local paper wasn’t reporting on “the many interesting and newsworthy things happening in our town.” Some threatened to cancel their subscriptions.

Even South County Supervisor David Rabbitt got into the act, lamenting he’d not been interviewed by a reporter from “our own local paper” for a news story on the avian flu devastating Petaluma area poultry farms. Never mind that the Argus edition had featured two lengthy articles about the avian flu while its website, Petaluma360.com, carried another news story the same week regarding Sonoma County Supervisors declaring a local emergency to better handle the outbreak.

Such criticism of local media might have been understandable 20 years ago. But considering what’s happened to the newspaper industry in the last two decades, these complaints seem anachronistic, even myopic.

Here’s the reality: Technological changes affecting newspaper readership habits and advertising revenues have upended and continue to upend the local news industry in profoundly detrimental ways, with communities across the United States steadily losing access to local news.

According to a new report from Northwestern University’s Medill School of Journalism, nearly 2,900 local newspapers in America have folded since 2005, leaving residents in more than half of U.S. counties with no, or very limited, access to a reliable local news source – either print, digital or broadcast. The growth of these “news deserts” undermines the democratic process by leaving increasing numbers of American citizens without any way to knowing what their local government officials are doing.

And this trend is growing, driven in large part by unregulated tech giants like Google and Meta (owner of Facebook and Instagram) which have robbed news organizations of the advertising revenue they once relied on to underwrite quality local journalism.

I learned about some hopeful solutions to the country’s local news crisis during the 144th annual meeting of the California Press Foundation earlier this month. As the foundation’s current chair, I heard speakers we’d recruited to enlighten our donors – who fund journalism education programs in state high schools, colleges and universities and internship grants for college journalism students to work in local newsrooms – on the new ways in which community foundations, government leaders and entrepreneurs are working to preserve journalism in California.

In collaboration with the League of California Community Foundations, Cal Press last year published a guidebook used by community foundations across the state to help underwrite local journalism at both nonprofit and for-profit news organizations “to bolster civic engagement and foster more active, informed communities.” It was exciting to hear how several of these new partnerships were working.

Former Cal Press interns now employed by diverse news organizations spoke about the rapidly fragmenting media landscape and how younger, more diverse readers tend to eschew print newspapers altogether but are instead embracing digital and video content on multiple platforms. “We have to meet the readers where they are,” one advised, even if that means getting them the news on a video game platform. To hear about such innovations was inspiring.

Some government officials are also trying to help. State Assemblywoman Buffy Wicks spoke about legislation she is sponsoring that would require digital advertising giants such as Facebook and Google to pay news outlets a “journalism usage fee” for news content posted alongside the platforms’ digital ads. It’s quite complicated, and similar legislation in Canada is having very mixed results. But it’s certainly worth pursuing.

So, there is hope.

Locally, Sonoma County is a bit of an outlier in this endangered news media landscape because the local company has worked more effectively than most to lower its debt load and find many new and innovative ways to be successful.

It’s also had to make tough decisions. Rather than spend millions to refurbish an aging printing press when demand for printed news products is in steady decline, it sensibly outsourced its printing operations and has since dedicated the bulk of its limited resources to producing quality local journalism which is strategically shared across multiple platforms to maximize its impact on local communities.

That may not make everybody happy. But a lower income Petaluma family unable to afford a subscription to the Press Democrat can still get an abundance of hyper-local news with a subscription to the Argus-Courier/Petaluma 360.com combo package and stay well informed about what’s going on in their community.

Like it or not, local journalism is under severe economic threat here and elsewhere in America and the only way to keep it alive right now is through subscriptions and, when possible, community philanthropy.

A new nonprofit corporation designed to fund local reporting as well as journalism education in our community was recently established. For more information on the Press Democrat Journalism Trust, go to pdjt.org. And yes, some of the funds raised will help underwrite news reporting right here in Petaluma.

John Burns is a former publisher of the Petaluma Argus-Courier. He can be reached at john.burns@arguscourier.com.