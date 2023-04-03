Community Matters: Rainier crosstown connector project is dead

Plans for the long-awaited Rainier crosstown connector are clearly outlined in the city’s General Plan and website, noting the importance of a new roadway integrating and connecting the two sides of town across three prominent physical barriers (Highway 101, the Petaluma River and SMART rail line) and mitigating increased traffic from decades of eastside housing development so that drivers aren’t forced to wait endlessly at major intersections.

But the promised traffic relief measure is no more. Despite a 2004 citywide vote in which 72% of Petaluma voters unequivocally urged officials to “pursue the design, funding and construction of a crosstown connector” at Rainier Avenue, the project is dead and the $10 million spent to date on its construction wasted.

For 17 years, and until a new city council majority was seated in 2021, officials had worked diligently to finish the job as voters advised. The project’s environmental reviews were approved and extensive work undertaken on surveying, design, engineering and right-of-way land acquisition. The cost for those services was paid for by traffic impact fees from major housing and commercial developments.

The recent Highway 101 widening project through central Petaluma helped pave the way for the Rainier connector’s ultimate completion with the city funding a $7 million bridge support structure beneath the freeway to enable construction of the future roadway.

But during a city council crosstown connector meeting last October, the Rainier project was effectively abandoned when five of the seven city council members decided to instead build a second connector project extending Caulfield Avenue onto a drawbridge over the river to Petaluma Boulevard South. That project’s design went out to bid last month and is expected to be under construction in a couple years. Once completed, the Caulfield “Southern Crossing” connector will primarily provide traffic relief for people living in the southwest quadrant of Petaluma.

But eastside Petaluma residents who’ve been awaiting the Rainier project’s completion for several decades are unlikely to ever see meaningful traffic relief. Instead, they can now expect to see more traffic congestion and driving delays in the years ahead.

Both the Rainier and Caulfield connector projects were included in the city’s most recent General Plan adopted in 2008 with the assumption that each was needed to maintain an acceptable level of service (LOS) — a term describing a roadway’s operating conditions based on speed, travel time, delay and safety — and that traffic impact fees would fund their construction.

But when council members sat down in October to review options and provide direction to staff on project priorities, they learned the city had only $32 million in dedicated traffic impact fees available to fund both projects. With the two-lane Rainier option requiring an additional $64 million and the Caulfield project needing $45 million, the council majority decided to award the entire $32 million to Caulfield and let the Rainier project die a quiet death.

In their discussions, some council members lamented that completing the Rainier project would cost too much money while yielding too few benefits, like saving motorists on East Washington Street an estimated 2.5 minutes during peak drive times.

But the real reason for killing the project had less to do with concerns over taxpayers’ not getting an adequate return on their investment and more about stopping future building development near the Petaluma River between the highway and Petaluma Boulevard North. That’s because Rainier’s project funding formula had long assumed substantial monetary contributions would come from adjacent landowners who would benefit financially when the new roadway unlocked their properties’ development potential. But no estimates of such funding were ever considered since a majority of the city’s elected officials did not wish to see these properties used for new residential and commercial development even though they have long been zoned for exactly that purpose.

Instead, political support is growing to downzone the lands and transform the Rainier connector’s right of way into a “Petaluma River greenway.” According to newly elected council member John Shribbs, whose district represents people living in northeast Petaluma, “We need to preserve that area as a sponge to collect and hold floodwaters” that threaten downtown.

Shribbs says the city’s new General Plan, expected to be adopted in two years, may well result in changing the Rainier roadway designation to open space. Says Shribbs, “Most folks in my district say Rainier is more important as open space than road development.” If true, this is a remarkable turnabout since support for the Rainier crosstown connector has historically been strongest in his district’s neighborhoods where a few thousand residents commute out of town to work every day.

Both outbound and inbound commuters, in fact, are plentiful in Petaluma and underscore the desperate need for traffic relief. Most of the housing and commercial development on Petaluma’s eastside over the last several decades was predicated on the Rainier connector being built. So too were the siting of Petaluma Valley Hospital, Santa Rosa Junior College campus, the city’s police station, the Petaluma Premium Outlets shopping mall and the Friedman’s Home Improvement shopping center. All this development helped pay for and relied upon Rainier’s eventual construction to relieve increased traffic congestion on the overloaded East Washington Street corridor.

Though entirely unfunded, the Rainier project is still theoretically alive in city planning documents today because it can’t legally be “decertified” without triggering lawsuits. But what happens if the city’s once preeminent traffic relief project is officially removed from the new General Plan?

Increased traffic congestion is a certainty. Even as more Petalumans sensibly upgrade to climate friendly electric vehicles, most residents still need their cars to get to work, go to the grocery store, take their kids to soccer practice or go out to dinner or a movie downtown.

East Washington Street is already severely gridlocked and will only get worse. Further north, current plans to improve the dangerous Corona Road connector are focused solely on increasing pedestrian and bicycle access.

Unfortunately, not everyone can conveniently walk or use a bicycle to get around this 14.5 square mile city.

(John Burns is a former publisher of the Petaluma Argus-Courier. He can be reached at john.burns@arguscourier.com).