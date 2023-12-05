Community Matters: Recalling JJ’s dedication to kids, community

“When he writes an article, it ends up not just being about sports. It’s about life itself.”

--Retired Petaluma High School coach Doug Johnson

As 2023 winds down and we reflect upon the year gone by, we should remember that Petaluma lost an extraordinary journalist whose consummate dedication to tirelessly chronicling the sporting accomplishments of this community’s young people had a very positive and lasting impact on thousands of Petaluma families over the last half century.

Argus-Courier Sports Editor John “JJ” Jackson was not casually interested in Petaluma’s kids. He cared deeply about all of them. He implicitly understood how youth athletics programs had the power to instill important life lessons in kids with the potential to shape their futures as principled, committed and caring adults.

JJ’s writings were the kind of trusted community journalism that – for a host of economic, technological and other reasons – is becoming increasingly rare in America today.

JJ wrote eloquently about the many good people and organizations that make Petaluma a terrific community in which to live and work. At other times, his writing exposed problems that needed public attention, like the fact that participation in school sports can be prohibitively expensive for many families.

JJ used his considerable writing and reporting skills to joyfully celebrate this community’s wins and lament its losses, both on and off the sports fields.

In 2012, JJ was ecstatic about the opportunity to travel to Williamsport, Pennsylvania where he documented the Petaluma National Little League’s thrilling run in the Little League World Series. He traveled to countless locations around the state where Petaluma high school sports teams competed against faraway rivals, sharing the joys of team wins and the sorrows of their losses in news stories and his weekly opinion column.

Shortly after his death in August, scores of people gathered at a local mortuary to pay their respects, including current and former school sports coaches, business and civic leaders, fellow journalists, even a city council member. They spoke fondly and respectfully about how JJ’s writing made this community a better place.

JJ always wanted the best for Petaluma’s kids. So when something threatened to jeopardize their welfare or safe passage into adulthood, he never hesitated to spotlight the problem in his writing so the public was informed about it and something could be done.

In 2004, when Casa Grande basketball player Brett Callan died after getting into a car with a fellow student who chose to drive recklessly, JJ promised the boys’ parents he would do his best not to let people forget the reasons for the annual Brett Callan Memorial Basketball Tournament, which will kick off its 16th year on Dec. 14.

Every year at this time, JJ would write a newspaper column about the Casa Grande tournament’s underlying purpose: saving young lives. The excerpt below is from JJ’s 2022 column which published one year ago this week:

Brett Callan was a teenager with a loving family and a zest for life. He had almost as many interests as he had friends, but he had one real passion – basketball. He loved the game and worked hard at making himself better. It was this love of the game that caught the eye of his coach, a young man named James Forni.

The coach worked with and encouraged Brett, prepping him for the leadership role he was to play in the 2004-05 version of Gaucho basketball.

Then came the rest of the story.

On a spring night, Brett went for a joy ride with a friend and two girls in a Ford Mustang.

Brett was not driving when the car left the road at a high rate of speed, but he was badly injured and later died of those injuries. Both girls suffered major injuries but recovered. The driver received only minor injuries.

The point in rehashing a tragedy that happened 18 years ago is not to bring back old hurts, but to help us, and particularly young people, learn from the past. Parents L.J. and Julie Callan will once again remind young drivers and tournament participants that they must accept responsibility when they slide behind the wheel, that choices have consequences and when it comes to cars, one poor choice can lead to someone’s death.

Such writing helped make Petaluma a safer community for kids. It’s too bad JJ’s poignant annual message was unable to be shared in Santa Rosa, where a 17 year-old girl died just two months ago after the car she was riding in crashed and the young driver was later arrested on DUI and vehicular manslaughter charges.

JJ touched Petaluma with his kindness, compassion and unflagging journalistic support for generations of student athletes, parents and coaches. In my book, JJ was Petaluma’s MVP.

According to Rick Duarte, director of the upcoming Callan basketball tournament, JJ’s initials and a heart insignia will adorn the T-shirts worn by the event’s players during next week’s games. It’s a fitting tribute.

JJ never forgot Brett Callan or his commitment to his parents to continue spreading the word about what happened and prevent more senseless tragedies. I hope Petaluma will never forget John Jackson.

John Burns is a former publisher of the Petaluma Argus-Courier. He can be reached at john.burns@arguscourier.com.