Community Matters: Reducing our carbon footprint in 2023

“Our planet is fast approaching tipping points that will make climate chaos irreversible. We are on a highway to climate hell with our foot on the accelerator.”

— António Guterres, secretary-general of the United Nations

As world leaders convened at the U.N. Climate conference in November to renew their joint commitment to lessening global carbon emissions from the burning of fossil fuels, scientists reported that carbon dioxide levels in the earth’s atmosphere had reached an astonishing 421 parts per million, a quantity not seen in 4 million years and more than 50% higher than pre-industrial levels.

Humanity’s ongoing use of coal, oil and natural gas has unleashed massive amounts of CO2 pollution that’s caused global temperatures to warm steadily over the last 200 years. The result: more intense wildfires, prolonged droughts, hotter and more frequent heat waves, increasingly destructive hurricanes, deadlier floods, sea level rise, mass extinctions and collapsing fisheries.

According to United Nations climate scientists, unless immediate action is taken now to rapidly phase out the use of fossil fuels in favor of clean, renewable energy production, our worsening climate poses grave threats to human civilization in the decades ahead.

Historically, the United States has emitted more carbon dioxide than any other country on earth. So it’s imperative that Americans take the lead on solving this existential dilemma.

And that’s finally happening in a big way.

Last summer, Congress approved the single largest renewable energy investment in American history, putting the United States on a path to achieving its goal of total carbon neutrality by 2050. The $369 billion investment accelerates the adoption of wind, solar and other renewable energy sources to decarbonize the economy.

Starting this month, American homeowners can receive thousands of dollars in tax credits to transition away from fossil-fuel burning cars, gas heaters and stoves to cleaner options. Homeowners and small businesses can qualify for credits covering up to 30% of the cost of installing rooftop solar panels.

The federal legislation enabled the first-ever auction last month for leases to build massive wind farms off California’s coast near Humboldt County and Morrow Bay which are expected to produce huge amounts of carbon-free electricity.

The State of California also made substantial progress on climate action in 2022, according to Ryan Schleeter of Sonoma County’s Climate Center, a nonprofit advocacy group that promotes policies to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

“The past year was a turning point for climate action in California,” Schleeter told me. He credits Gov. Gavin Newsom for championing several bold climate initiatives which were approved by the legislature and signed into law last summer, among them:

• Requirements that California get 90% of its power from renewable sources by 2035 — the same year the state will ban sales of new gasoline-powered cars — and 95% by 2040 while retaining a 2045 deadline for a carbon-free energy grid.

• Mandates for state agencies to establish ambitious targets and a clear regulatory framework for carbon removal and carbon capture and sequestration.

• Requirements that the state develop a carbon removal target for natural and agricultural lands. According to the Climate Center, California’s public and agricultural lands have the potential to sequester up to 103 million metric tons of past climate pollution from the atmosphere every year.

Locally, the city of Petaluma prioritized climate action three years ago and set an ambitious goal to become carbon neutral by 2030.

Since then, the city has:

• Converted 4,323 streetlights to energy-saving LEDs, saving 1.2 million KW hours of electricity and 826 metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions;

• Switched the city’s electric accounts to Sonoma Clean Power’s Evergreen program which offers 100% renewable, locally generated energy that uses solar power during the day and geothermal at night;

• Adopted a policy requiring that all new building construction be electrically powered;

• Approved the installation of a 17-acre floating solar array atop a pond at the municipal wastewater facility which will save an estimated $13 million in electrical costs over its first 20 years in operation.

According to Rhianna Frank, the city’s new climate action manager, large photovoltaic installations are also planned at the city’s airport, community center, police station, swim center and community sports fields.

By 2030, the city intends to convert its fleet of 250 vehicles and heavy equipment to 100% renewable power. Plans are also underway to install more electric vehicle charging stations, plant more trees for carbon sequestration and retrofit some of the city’s 46 public buildings to become more energy efficient.

But if Petaluma is to reach its goal of carbon neutrality in 7 years, it will require much more from thousands of city residents. Here’s why: The two main sources of carbon emissions in Petaluma are gasoline-powered cars and existing homes currently warmed by natural gas.

A citywide electrification plan is expected to identify barriers and propose solutions for the electrification of existing homes and businesses and will include infrastructure upgrades necessary to ensure that renewable electrical power is available for all who want it.

But unless enough homeowners elect to convert their gas homes to electric and a sufficient number of car owners decide to swap their gas cars for zero emission vehicles, the city may not reach its goal.

Yet the new federal tax credits can enhance progress by making such conversions far more affordable. Electric heat pumps, ideal for decarbonizing a home, are now eligible for tax credits equal to 30% of the installation cost up to $2,000, while rooftop solar installations offer tax credits of 30% with no cap.

Depending on the make, model and battery size, electric cars bought by middle-income drivers can include discounts of between $3,500 and $7,500.

To help local homeowners interested in reducing their carbon footprint, the city has partnered with XeroHome, a web-based data-analytics software firm that makes custom home energy analysis more affordable. PG&E is funding the deployment of Xerohome in Petaluma as a pilot project in 2023 with a public launch expected very soon.

Reaching the carbon neutrality goals in Petaluma and America is not going to be easy and will require some short-term sacrifice.

But doing nothing about the climate crisis is no longer an option.

(John Burns is a former publisher of the Petaluma Argus-Courier. He can be reached at john.burns@arguscourier.com)