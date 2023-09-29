Community Matters: Schools showing signs of hope, revival

“Over my career, I have noticed that our students tend to rise to the expectations we set as educators, both academic and behavioral expectations.

—Matthew Harris, Petaluma City Schools superintendent

When Petaluma school students finally returned to in-person classroom instruction two years ago following 18 months of pandemic-induced school closures, lost learning and extended social isolation, the situation facing teachers and administrators was dire.

Remote learning did not work very well for most students who had fallen behind on their academics and desperately needed remedial instruction to catch up. And student behavioral problems skyrocketed alongside accelerating rates of anxiety, stress, depression and suicidality.

Some ninth-graders who’d missed junior high school were behaving like sixth-graders. For the first time ever, threats and incidents of school violence were becoming commonplace.

Matthew Harris, the newly appointed superintendent at Petaluma City Schools, was facing an unprecedented social-emotional crisis that was overwhelming his teachers as they struggled to instruct, guide and mentor the K-12 district’s 7,200 students.

Harris used federal pandemic relief funding to hire temporary staffers—including guidance counselors, psychologists, instructional assistants and wellness coordinators—and set out to restore some semblance of normalcy to the disrupted scholastic system while also keeping his eye on the long-term goal of enhancing the overall educational quality at the county’s second-largest school district.

In the two years since, Harris and his staff have adopted several new programs and practices that have helped stabilize the district and enable its students to once again be fully engaged in learning.

A new policy “that sets high and clear expectations for student behavior at school,” and offers consistent language for teachers to use when students violate those expectations, has lessened behavioral problems.

When additional intervention is required, a new “restorative practice” is employed that focuses on repairing the harm caused by the errant behavior as an alternative to more traditional punishment.

Suspensions and expulsions are still employed for serious infractions such as that which occurred earlier this year when two students donned ski masks before barging into a Casa Grande classroom to assault a fellow student.

To help scholars catch up on learning deficits, the district launched a state-funded “expanded learning opportunities” program which is offering before-school, after-school, summer and intersession tutorial sessions.

Beyond such pandemic recovery practices, the district recently adopted a set of ambitious new goals focused on improving and expanding the overall quality and scope of educational curriculum and learning opportunities.

During a staff development day last month, school employees were encouraged to achieve one of the district’s new objectives to ensure that “every student can identify a trusted adult at school.” Because studies show that students who have at least one supportive adult in school demonstrate significantly improved academic performance, self-resilience and a stronger sense of well-being, teachers and counselors are working diligently to improve connections and build better relationships with their students.

And their efforts are being measured. Whereas just 41% of local students surveyed in January of this year said they could speak with someone at school if they were feeling upset or having problems, today that number is up to 49%, says Harris, acknowledging the need for more improvement in the months ahead.

But one of the biggest challenges threatening to slow such progress locally and elsewhere is the nation’s severe teacher shortage. Citing stress, low pay and long hours, schoolteachers across America have been fleeing the profession in droves, especially during the pandemic. In the Petaluma district, a whopping 40% of employees left their jobs in the last three years, says Harris, among them many veteran teachers with decades of experience, vast institutional knowledge and critical mentorship skills.

The gaping teacher shortage now requires every school district to compete vigorously for well-qualified instructors. To do that, Harris says his district maintains close ties with education school representatives at nearby universities like SSU and UC Davis in hopes of attracting newly minted teaching graduates.

While Petaluma is a very desirable community for new teachers to begin their careers, it’s also an expensive place to live. Attracting good teachers to Petaluma, therefore, requires offering competitive salaries.