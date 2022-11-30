Community Matters: Social service agency needs your help

Overwhelmed nonprofit has assisted tens of thousands of Petalumans since 1974

Elece Hempel was feeling uncharacteristically overwhelmed. The longtime executive director of the Petaluma People Services Center told me this week that because more people than ever are needing help, she worried that the unprecedented demand was straining the organization’s financial and volunteer resources to the brink.

“Even during the Great Recession, I never saw it like this,” Hempel said. “It just keeps coming.”

Since its founding in 1974, the nonprofit agency and its small army of volunteers has helped tens of thousands of Petalumans improve their economic and social well-being through a wide range of programs funded by government grants and the generosity of local donors.

But today, it’s the agency itself that could use a little help.

“We need donations now more than ever before,” Hempel told me, noting that PPSC is currently running in the red while continuing to offer scores of essential human service programs using best practices yielding measurable results. Last year PPSC served over 12,000 people with face-to-face services including adult and youth counseling, hunger relief, case management, job placement, gang prevention, daily hot meal deliveries, rides to doctor’s offices, financial assistance for homeless prevention and much more.

Before the onset of COVID-19 in 2020, PPSC volunteers delivered 3000 hot meals to isolated elderly individuals every month. Today that number is 10,000. Given the increased social isolation brought on by the pandemic, “The volunteer who delivers the daily meal is often the only face that senior sees all day,” says Hempel.

Why is the need for help so much greater now? According to Hempel, the ongoing pandemic has negatively affected many people’s mental health while greatly worsening the situation for people already suffering from mental illness or substance abuse. More people today are feeling anxious or depressed.

Though the unemployment rate is still low, Hempel says PPSC clients are increasingly worried about losing their rental housing. Many single mothers, unable to work full time due to the extreme childcare shortage, are suffering severe financial difficulties and some have reached their breaking point.

One mother whose teenage daughter was recently suspended from school became so deeply depressed that by the time she reached PPSC she was actively exploring ways to kill herself.

It was not an isolated incident. In fact, these types of things are happening across America.

In a recent poll conducted by the American Psychological Association, external factors like inflation, the pandemic, the current political climate and violent crime were frequently cited for stressing out Americans with 27% reporting that most days they are so distraught they cannot function normally.

PPSC counselors are there to help such people unlock the Rubric’s cube of available federal and state program funding designed to assist lower-income people struggling with anxiety and other mental illnesses. Still, access to psychologists and therapists is frequently delayed by months due to the ongoing shortage of such qualified professionals.

Compounding such problems is the byzantine world of government service funding protocols which, paradoxically, can often make it harder for people to get ahead. Hempel has seen basic service workers strive to secure better paying jobs only to find that the marginally increased income they’ve begun earning puts them just out of reach of federal benefits needed to survive in Sonoma County’s high cost-of-living environment.

But the biggest challenge facing PPSC today, ironically, has come about primarily due its own extraordinary success in having taken over and consolidated administrative services for multiple local non-profits organizations that were unable to continue operating independently before and during the pandemic. Among them is Petaluma Christmas Cheer, an all-volunteer program begun in 1957 dedicated to providing toys and food for needy families during the holidays. Another is Mentor Me, a program designed to empower at-risk youth ages 5-17 to reach their full potential by matching them with a trained adult mentor.

These and numerous other local charitable programs are for the first time being cost-effectively administered under one roof. This new and unique model of having multiple social service programs operated by a single non-profit entity has earned national acclaim.

But there’s a downside. Along with PPSC’s vastly expanded program offerings has come considerably more administrative work. The same small staff that was managing 60 programs just a few years ago is now managing 90, including the city’s new SAFE (Specialized Assistance for Everyone) program that assists law enforcement with mobile response teams comprised of EMTs and social workers to address daily crises involving mental health, addiction and homeless issues.

To avoid burning out its small team of employees, PPSC is currently seeking to recruit a few new staff members--including a finance and contracts assistant, licensed therapist and back-up support for senior services programming — just to keep all the requisite plates spinning.

Because government grants typically include zero dollars for such administrative costs, PPSC is hoping local donors will step up to close the gap. While Hempel says she is grateful to have retained a loyal cadre of skilled and compassionate employees, the need for additional help is urgent. Donations are critical to ensuring the agency’s many programs will survive.

So are the volunteers needed to help package and deliver meals, drive seniors to doctors’ appointments, mentor children and assist office staff.

As you recall that delicious holiday meal you shared last week with family or friends, it’s a good time to reflect upon Petaluma’s well-earned reputation for generously and compassionately helping our less fortunate neighbors in need.

When PPSC was founded 48 years by selfless volunteers like Wally Bragdon, Beverly Brody and others, their mission was simple: “People helping people.”

That mission’s light still burns today but more help is needed. If you’re so inspired, email cares@PetalumaPeople.org to volunteer. To donate money, go topetalumapeople.org/donate.

John Burns is a former publisher of the Petaluma Argus-Courier. He can be reached at john.burns@arguscourier.com.