Community Matters: State’s strict gun laws work

“We aren’t safe”

-Sign held by a McNear School fifth-grader during a recent demonstration on gun violence

The recent surge in nationwide gun violence has left many Petalumans fearing this community could one day be the scene of a mass shooting as occurred last month in Uvalde, Texas where two teachers and 19 children were shot dead by an angry young man wielding an assault rifle.

An online threat of gun violence earlier this month at “Casa Grande School” prompted warnings from Petaluma police and school officials that unnerved hundreds of local families until it was determined the would-be-murderer was a teenager in Casa Grande, Arizona.

After a customer threatened to shoot up the Roaring Donkey, the Kentucky Street bar decided to close early on a busy Friday night hoping to avert a potential catastrophe. Other nearby bars closed early as well.

In response to the continued failure of the federal government to act on this country’s deadly epidemic of gun violence, dozens of McNear School students held a protest recently to demand change. Similar demonstrations have occurred all across America.

Here in California, we have some of the most restrictive gun laws in the nation. But do they keep us safer?

According to the most recent data available from the National Center for Health Statistics, in 2020 there were 8.5 gun deaths in California per 100,000 people while nationwide there were 13.7 guns deaths per 100,000 people. Californians are about 40% less likely to die from firearms violence than elsewhere in America and this state’s tough gun laws have been widely credited with making that happen.

California’s first meaningful gun law was adopted in 1967 after a group of protesting Black Panther Party members, demonstrating their right to protect themselves against racist police agencies, waltzed into a California State Assembly hearing carrying loaded handguns, shotguns and rifles. The state’s dearth of restrictions on carrying loaded weapons in public quickly led to a new law, signed by then Gov. Ronald Reagan, who declared, “There is absolutely no reason why, out on the street, civilians should be carrying a loaded weapon.”

A school shooting in Stockton in 1989 sparked additional gun safety laws, including bans on military-style assault rifles and private gun sales and the requirement of background checks for persons wishing to buy a gun. People convicted of a violent crime, even misdemeanors, are prohibited from buying a gun in California.

Further laws were adopted after gang members in Los Angeles were killing each other using inexpensive handguns known as “Saturday night specials.” Because the guns were cheaply made and often worked improperly, the state went after the manufacturers with rigorous consumer product legislation that required certain quality standards that made it more expensive to produce the guns. After a few years, most of the manufacturers had moved out of state or gone out of business.

California was also one of the first states to enact “red flag” laws which have enabled spouses, family members, co-workers and employers to seek court orders removing firearms from persons perceived as potentially violent.

These and dozens of other state gun safety laws are certainly helping to keep us safer, but they are by no means 100% effective. Just look at the mass murder on the streets of Sacramento two months ago. Or recall the 2012 murder of popular Petaluma school teacher Kim Baucom, who was leaving her divorce lawyer’s office on a downtown street when her estranged husband approached and opened fire. Baucom had repeatedly applied for restraining orders, but the local judicial system failed her grievously.

Ironically, California’s success at making guns harder to acquire by people with criminal intent has created a burgeoning market for so-called “ghost guns” which are easily purchased in kits online and assembled at home. Unregistered and untraceable, such weapons are showing up with increasing frequency on streets around the state, including here in Sonoma County.

Because Congress has done nothing to prohibit the proliferation of such weapons, California is poised to adopt legislation that would allow private citizens to file civil lawsuits against anyone who manufactures or distributes ghost guns. It’s not perfect, but it’s a start.

Still, individual states can do only so much to curb gun violence which is getting much worse. In 2020, more Americans died of gun-related injuries than in any other year while gunshot wounds killed more American children than car accidents for the first time ever.

It’s well beyond time for Congress to act.