Community Matters: State’s strict gun laws work

JOHN BURNS
ARGUS-COURIER COLUMNIST
June 16, 2022, 6:00AM

“We aren’t safe”

-Sign held by a McNear School fifth-grader during a recent demonstration on gun violence

The recent surge in nationwide gun violence has left many Petalumans fearing this community could one day be the scene of a mass shooting as occurred last month in Uvalde, Texas where two teachers and 19 children were shot dead by an angry young man wielding an assault rifle.

An online threat of gun violence earlier this month at “Casa Grande School” prompted warnings from Petaluma police and school officials that unnerved hundreds of local families until it was determined the would-be-murderer was a teenager in Casa Grande, Arizona.

After a customer threatened to shoot up the Roaring Donkey, the Kentucky Street bar decided to close early on a busy Friday night hoping to avert a potential catastrophe. Other nearby bars closed early as well.

In response to the continued failure of the federal government to act on this country’s deadly epidemic of gun violence, dozens of McNear School students held a protest recently to demand change. Similar demonstrations have occurred all across America.

Here in California, we have some of the most restrictive gun laws in the nation. But do they keep us safer?

According to the most recent data available from the National Center for Health Statistics, in 2020 there were 8.5 gun deaths in California per 100,000 people while nationwide there were 13.7 guns deaths per 100,000 people. Californians are about 40% less likely to die from firearms violence than elsewhere in America and this state’s tough gun laws have been widely credited with making that happen.

California’s first meaningful gun law was adopted in 1967 after a group of protesting Black Panther Party members, demonstrating their right to protect themselves against racist police agencies, waltzed into a California State Assembly hearing carrying loaded handguns, shotguns and rifles. The state’s dearth of restrictions on carrying loaded weapons in public quickly led to a new law, signed by then Gov. Ronald Reagan, who declared, “There is absolutely no reason why, out on the street, civilians should be carrying a loaded weapon.”

A school shooting in Stockton in 1989 sparked additional gun safety laws, including bans on military-style assault rifles and private gun sales and the requirement of background checks for persons wishing to buy a gun. People convicted of a violent crime, even misdemeanors, are prohibited from buying a gun in California.

Further laws were adopted after gang members in Los Angeles were killing each other using inexpensive handguns known as “Saturday night specials.” Because the guns were cheaply made and often worked improperly, the state went after the manufacturers with rigorous consumer product legislation that required certain quality standards that made it more expensive to produce the guns. After a few years, most of the manufacturers had moved out of state or gone out of business.

California was also one of the first states to enact “red flag” laws which have enabled spouses, family members, co-workers and employers to seek court orders removing firearms from persons perceived as potentially violent.

These and dozens of other state gun safety laws are certainly helping to keep us safer, but they are by no means 100% effective. Just look at the mass murder on the streets of Sacramento two months ago. Or recall the 2012 murder of popular Petaluma school teacher Kim Baucom, who was leaving her divorce lawyer’s office on a downtown street when her estranged husband approached and opened fire. Baucom had repeatedly applied for restraining orders, but the local judicial system failed her grievously.

Ironically, California’s success at making guns harder to acquire by people with criminal intent has created a burgeoning market for so-called “ghost guns” which are easily purchased in kits online and assembled at home. Unregistered and untraceable, such weapons are showing up with increasing frequency on streets around the state, including here in Sonoma County.

Because Congress has done nothing to prohibit the proliferation of such weapons, California is poised to adopt legislation that would allow private citizens to file civil lawsuits against anyone who manufactures or distributes ghost guns. It’s not perfect, but it’s a start.

Still, individual states can do only so much to curb gun violence which is getting much worse. In 2020, more Americans died of gun-related injuries than in any other year while gunshot wounds killed more American children than car accidents for the first time ever.

It’s well beyond time for Congress to act.

North Coast Congressman Jared Huffman, whose office has been flooded with calls from people urging more effective federal policies to lessen gun violence, responded by voting last week along with his fellow House Democrats and a small handful of Republicans for a broad slate of common-sense gun safety legislation. The proposed laws would bar the sale of assault weapons to anyone under the age of 21; ban the sale of large capacity magazines that are used to kill the highest number of people in mass shootings; subject ghost gun purchases to background check requirements; enact a federal red flag law; and close the bump stock loophole to ban such deadly tools from civilian use. Huffman had previously voted on laws to enact universal background checks for all gun purchases, a policy supported by nearly 90% of Americans.

But none of these laws are going anywhere in the evenly divided Senate where unified Republican opposition negates the 60 votes needed to overcome a filibuster.

It’s only Democrats who have consistently endeavored to enact sensible gun safety laws while the overwhelming majority of Republican politicians have opposed doing anything substantive to fix the problem.

A small glimmer of hope emerged earlier this week when Senate negotiators announced they had tentatively struck a bipartisan deal on a very narrow set of gun safety measures with sufficient support to survive a filibuster. The proposed deal includes enhanced background checks for prospective gun buyers under the age of 21; would extend to dating partners a prohibition on domestic abusers having guns; encourages states to enact red flag laws; provides money for public mental health resources and school mental health services; and would fund more safety measures in and around public schools.

Any bipartisan effort is always welcome. And while the proposal does have some merit, particularly the funding of expanded suicide prevention programs, the outline is painfully limited and is not yet close to being finalized.

America’s unique gun violence problem exists because the U.S. has some of the loosest gun laws in the entire developed world and firearms are easily accessible to angry, abused and socially isolated young men who are far too numerous to identify let alone treat in community mental health programs.

Unless and until Congress takes far more effective and comprehensive action to stop it, more people will die. It’s that simple and that tragic.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court is considering whether to throw out a New York law that restricts a person’s ability to carry a gun in public. If justices do that, their ruling could also invalidate California’s law that Ronald Reagan signed more than a half century ago, thus making Californians even less safe than they are today.

(John Burns is a former publisher of the Petaluma Argus-Courier. He can be reached at john.burns@arguscourier.com)

