“A chain is only as strong as its weakest link.”

-Thomas Reid, Scottish philosopher

If you’re like most people, you probably don’t anticipate your home will ever be destroyed by wildfire. But here in Sonoma County, that’s no longer an entirely reasonable expectation.

Until 2017, residents here gave very little thought to the prospect of seeing their homes consumed by flames. But when wildfires that year leveled several thousand homes in Santa Rosa and the Sonoma Valley and killed two dozen people in a single day, public perspectives on our collective risk began to change.

After that horrific disaster and several enormously destructive conflagrations in the years immediately following (Kincaid in 2019, Walbridge and Glass in 2020), local fire agency leaders and county officials were forced to confront the ugly fact that the antiquated patchwork of fire protection services--ranging from municipal fire departments to dozens of perpetually underfunded and understaffed volunteer fire departments and fire districts--was neither efficient nor effective at protecting people’s homes and property in the face of the new megafires which climate scientists had long predicted would become more frequent and destructive.

Global climate change had become an ongoing local reality.

To deal with this new threat, city and county fire chiefs began meeting with the purpose of forging a stronger more sustainable fire services network for the good of the entire county’s half million residents.

But achieving that goal required leaving parochial viewpoints at the door, which wasn’t always easy. Historically, fire chiefs and firefighter unions are accustomed to primarily dealing with their own turf and can, understandably, be myopic.

But the magnitude of the problem confronting them was forcing change, so over the course of several years, they engaged in hard discussions on ways to enhance funding for all rural and municipal firefighting services while increasing overall efficiencies through consolidation.

Thanks to a series of complicated tax exchange and revenue sharing agreements forged by County Supervisors last year to support such consolidations, multiple volunteer fire companies have now combined with larger fire protection districts. For example, in southern Sonoma County, Wilmar, Lakeville, Two Rock, and Valley Ford volunteer fire departments recently merged with the neighboring Gold Ridge Fire Protection District.

Whereas 10 years ago there were 48 separate fire agencies operating in the county, today there are 20 working in a far more integrated, collaborative and coordinated fashion to enhance their collective strength and effectiveness.

All of which is good. But to better ensure the safety of all residents requires a more consistent funding mechanism to underwrite high-quality fire protection and paramedic services countywide.

In 2020, County Supervisors asked voters to approve a half-cent countywide sales tax to do just that, but the ballot measure was poorly promoted and fell just short of achieving the requisite two-thirds voter threshold required for passage.

Since then, the Sonoma County Fire Chiefs Association has worked to revive and refine the tax proposal. Following several months of signature gathering, their proposal recently qualified for the March 5, 2024 ballot.

To better understand the measure’s objectives, I called one of its many co-authors: Petaluma Fire Chief Jeff Schach.

According to Schach, all county voters will soon be asked to approve a half-cent countywide sales tax to raise an estimated $60 million annually to fund more efficient, effective and sustainable fire response, paramedic services and wildfire prevention capabilities.

Because rural fire agencies are badly understaffed, says Schach, significant delays exist in getting an effective firefighting force on scene to prevent small fires from becoming major ones that could then threaten thousands of people living in cities like Petaluma. Additionally, says Schach, the current system is not meeting national emergency response standards, with rural areas in particular suffering extended response times to critical medical emergencies and vehicle accidents.

If passed, the tax measure would distribute proceeds according to a funding formula calculating local call volume, existing service gaps, population density and related needs based on National Fire Protection Association standards. The bulk of the funds would be used to hire an estimated 200 new firefighters with the remainder going to fire station infrastructure improvements, vegetation management practices and technology upgrades.

The funding formula guarantees the city of Petaluma 7.2 % of the overall tax proceeds, currently estimated at $4.3 million annually, while Rancho Adobe Fire District, which includes Penngrove and rural areas to the north and east of town, would receive 3.5% or $2.1 million annually. The smaller Wilmar and Lakeville fire departments south of town would receive allotments enabling them to always have three firefighters on duty, including an EMT.

Petaluma’s main fire station downtown is seismically unstable, meaning it could collapse during a major earthquake. Its two other fire stations are badly outdated as well. Passage of the county fire tax measure next year, says Schach, would provide the necessary funds to complete badly needed facility upgrades and finally construct a fourth centrally located fire station to meet the city’s current and forecasted population growth

The tax measure is not perfect. All sales taxes are blatantly regressive since the burden of paying them disproportionately falls upon lower-income families who spend a larger share of their income on taxable goods.

But other tax mechanisms were considered but deemed unfeasible. And being that Sonoma County is an increasingly tourist-based economy, at least visitors would be paying their fair share.

One thing is certain: The critical need for enhanced firefighting and emergency medical response services is indisputable and the current tax structure cannot generate the revenues necessary to support them.

We’ve been lucky the last couple of years. Record-breaking rainfall last winter filled our reservoirs and busted a four-year drought. We’ve even managed to avoid a major catastrophic wildfire for almost three years.

But how long that luck will hold out is unknown.

(John Burns is a former publisher of the Petaluma Argus-Courier. He can be reached at john.burns@arguscourier.com)