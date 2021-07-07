Community Matters: Wildfire disaster threat looms in Sonoma County

Over the last seven years, Sonoma County residents learned firsthand how scientists’ decades-old predictions of more frequent and destructive wildfires due to global climate change have become a frightening and ongoing reality.

From the deadly Lake County wildfires of 2015 to the unprecedented spate of fires in 2017 which killed two dozen people and razed thousands of homes in Santa Rosa and the Sonoma Valley to the Kincade fire in 2019 which very nearly incinerated the city of Windsor, we’ve had a front row seat for several of California’s largest, most destructive wildfires.

Yet against this monstrous threat Sonoma County has struggled with an antiquated crazy quilt of fire protection services ranging from municipal fire departments like that in Petaluma to dozens of perpetually underfunded and understaffed volunteer fire departments and fire districts often forced to use outmoded equipment which render them incapable of offering adequate protection for residents during a major fire event.

These public safety shortcomings became glaringly apparent during the 2017 Tubbs and Nuns fires, prompting county supervisors and area fire chiefs to craft a sensible proposal aimed at stabilizing funding for fire suppression services and increasing overall efficiency by consolidating departments countywide.

From their efforts came a ballot measure in early 2020 asking voters to approve a half-cent countywide sales tax to raise an estimated $51 million annually to enhance fire-fighting, prevention and emergency medical services.

Despite earning support from 65% of county voters, the measure failed to attain the two-thirds voter threshold required for approval.

Without adequate fire protection resources, there followed a record-setting year of wildfires here and across California that burned 4.2 million acres. Locally, fires burned 125,000 acres and destroyed 500 homes. With massive numbers of lightning-sparked fires burning throughout the Bay Area last year, local departments received little “mutual aid” assistance from neighboring fire agencies who were themselves overwhelmed.

Because of the extreme drought and scorching temperatures, 2021 is already shaping up to equal or exceed the destruction of last year. To get a better understanding of the tremendous fire danger, I spoke with Mark Heine, president of the Sonoma County Fire Chiefs Association, who was blunt about the current threat: “There are not enough firefighters in Sonoma County today to battle the type of catastrophic wildfires we’re seeing.”

While Heine was grateful upon learning last week that the county will receive a $37 million FEMA grant for use in wildfire prevention, it will do nothing to improve the situation this year and will likely take 18 months to build a coordinated plan and obtain the necessary permitting to begin clearing undergrowth, brush and other wildfire fuel from privately-owned rural properties.

Petaluma area Supervisor David Rabbitt also welcomed the one-time federal dollars but cautioned that it was no panacea.

“The County budgeted $4 million this year for more aggressive vegetation management (mostly in parklands and other public open spaces),” said Rabbitt, “but a more far reaching effort is definitely needed.”

The county, Rabbitt said, is responsible for supplementing the miniscule budgets of the 38 volunteer fire departments across the county that lack an adequate property tax base to fund more robust fire protection services. Ongoing consolidation efforts are improving efficiencies, but recruiting volunteers is an ongoing challenge.

“We need to support volunteers with stipends, training, equipment and sleeping quarters so they are able to get to emergencies more quickly,” says Rabbitt,

But available County funds just aren’t enough given the dramatically increased threat.

Because last year’s fire protection ballot measure came within a whisker of being approved despite negligible promotion and no organized opposition, both men support placing another half-cent sales tax measure on the June 2022 ballot that would fund the hiring of scores of firefighters, enable the purchase of new equipment and enhance fire stations. Efforts are underway now to make that happen.

According to Heine, fire agencies throughout the county act as a regional network and must rely upon one another for help during fire emergencies, so strengthening the entire county firefighting network by adding both staff and equipment to the smaller rural fire districts and volunteer fire companies will make cities like Petaluma safer.

Because Petaluma is surrounded by grasslands and brush which, according to Heine, is tinder dry and can “burn very fast and very hot,” no one here should be complacent about the current fire danger.

Today, more than ever, fire agency professionals are urging “everyone to partner with us by being prepared” to avoid catastrophe. Along with Petaluma Fire Marshal Jessica Power, Heine is encouraging families to create an evacuation plan, pack emergency bags in advance and subscribe to receive alerts at socoemergency.org.

With the fire season well underway, “now is the time to do these things,” says Power, who strongly encourages people to become familiar with evacuation routes and other local emergency planning tips by be going to www.cityofpetaluma.org/wildfires. To learn ways to protect your home from a wildfire, Power advises residents to visit www.nfpa.org/public-education.

Residents in the area around the Petaluma Golf and Country Club at the south end of town, she said, are going one step further by organizing a neighborhood group and taking action to make the area more resilient against wildfire risk. Power said the group expects to soon receive formal certification by the National Fire Protection Association as a Firewise USA community.

Petaluma has been fortunate to avoid major fire destruction since 2016, when a fast-moving wildfire sparked alongside the freeway in central Petaluma destroyed or damaged more than a dozen homes.

But our continued good luck in the face of this mounting threat is not at all guaranteed. We all share a responsibility to do whatever we can to keep our families and community safe.

John Burns is former publisher of the Petaluma Argus-Courier. He can be reached at john.burns@arguscourier.com.