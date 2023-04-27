Sonoma County supervisors are soon expected to approve polling this summer to test the public’s appetite for a possible tax measure on the November 2024 ballot to fund climate mitigation and adaptation projects.

But voter approval of a climate tax is likely to be a very high bar.

That’s not because local voters aren’t concerned about the climate crisis. Quite the contrary.

Even before recent wildfires killed dozens of people and destroyed thousands of homes, most county residents were fully aware of how increased carbon levels in the atmosphere had begun to trigger more extreme weather events, hotter temperatures, greater frequency and intensity of wildfires, longer and more frequent droughts, bigger flooding events and rising ocean levels.

In 2009, the county formed one of the nation’s first climate protection authorities to coordinate climate initiatives among all local jurisdictions in three areas of focus: decarbonization, carbon sequestration, and resilience.

Governed by a 12-member board of directors comprised of representatives from the county board of supervisors and city council members from the county’s nine municipalities, the Regional Climate Protection Authority and the County of Sonoma set an ambitious goal to achieve total carbon neutrality by 2030. In recent years it has adopted programs that complement state and federal climate policies and help local government agencies adapt to climate changes already underway that threaten public safety and economic vitality.

Aware that the county is on track to miss its 2030 goal of carbon neutrality, the agency has begun work on a proposed tax measure and yet-to-be determined expenditure plan to mitigate and adapt to climate change.

To better understand what might be proposed, I attended the authority’s virtual meeting last week during which committees focused on buildings, transportation and land and water management shared their proposed expenditure suggestions.

Because the two main sources of carbon emissions in the county are the use of gasoline-powered vehicles and existing homes currently warmed by natural gas and propane, I was particularly interested in the recommendations from the building and transportation committees which, as it turned out, were somewhat contradictory.

For example, the building committee recommended investing in “comprehensive electrification” and electric vehicle charging infrastructure while the transportation committee advocated for more investment in bicycle and pedestrian improvements as well as mass transit.

The reality is that mass transit use has never been very popular in suburban Sonoma County and is declining everywhere, while electric vehicle use is surging. Last year, Sonoma County residents bought a record 3,283 electric vehicles and are on pace to purchase more than 4,000 this year. The same thing is happening across the state where high gas prices and improved battery range led drivers to purchase 1.5 million EVs in the last 12 years. In the first quarter of this year, 21% of all new passenger vehicles sold in California were electric.

As much as we’d like to see more people rising buses, the Metropolitan Transportation Commission expects Bay Area mass transit operators to lose billions of dollars in the next five years because ridership across all transit operators has dropped to just 55% of pre-pandemic levels.

As for subsidizing bicycle riding with expanded pathways, it’s certainly good to encourage people to get more exercise. But getting to and from work or the grocery store typically requires a car for most county residents.

The agency’s land and water committee suggested funding agricultural practices that increase carbon sequestration and limit greenhouse gas emissions. Regenerative agriculture practices minimize or eliminates tillage, while encouraging composting and crop rotations to restore and sustain soil.

These are all worthy ideas. But will voters want to pay for it?

According to RCPA board member and South County Supervisor David Rabbitt, any ballot measure is subject to failure of it lacks a clear explanation of what the voter is getting for their money. This is especially so for tax measures that require the requisite two-thirds voter majority for approval.

While Rabbitt very much supports the important work of the authority, he is not overly optimistic of a climate tax measure which would likely follow a fire agency tax proposal next spring and go head-to-head with a childcare tax measure on the November 2024 ballot.

And any new tax will be on top of several existing county sales taxes to preserve agriculture and open space, repair and maintain county roadways, fund mental health and homeless services, maintain and expand commuter rail service, and support county parks and libraries.