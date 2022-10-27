Community Matters: Your sales tax dollars at work

City’s tax rate of 9.5% is among the highest in the county, will generate $13.6 million

For the first time in many years, Petalumans will not be asked to approve a sales tax increase on their ballots next month. This is very unusual.

Over the last two decades, numerous county and city sales tax measures have been proposed to fund an increasingly wide variety of public services in Sonoma County. Most have passed and a majority of voters seem content with spending a bit more on the things they buy if it helps keep certain government programs going.

But these add-on local sales taxes are blatantly regressive, widening societal inequities since the burden of paying them disproportionately falls upon lower income families who spend a much larger share of their income on taxable goods. More affluent families spend the bulk of their income on services, which are not taxed.

Still, because California’s archaic tax formula to fund local government services is no longer sustainable, the trend of ever-increasing sales tax measures shows no sign of abating. Had it not failed to qualify due to a shortage of qualified signatures, a quarter-cent sales tax measure to fund local childcare services would be on your ballot next week.

California imposes a basic sales tax of 7.25% on retailers for the privilege of selling tangible property, with most of the revenue going to the state’s general fund. Cities are allocated 1 percent of the sales tax collected in their jurisdictions. Historically, cities relied mostly upon their basic sales and property tax allocations to fund municipal services.

To meet ever-increasing costs of public service, this tax structure incentivized cities to attract new retail development and thereby grow sales tax revenues. Petaluma’s approval of the Target and Friedman’s Home Improvement shopping centers, while helping local shoppers reduce their need to travel out of town to make purchases, also bolstered its tax base to fund city services.

Like cities, counties have also found it increasingly difficult to fund public services. As a result, Sonoma County has enacted multiple new sales tax add-ons in recent years.

To widen Highway 101, voters in 2004 approved a quarter-cent sales tax and it worked. The final piece of the highway widening project through central Petaluma was officially dedicated two months ago.

In 2006, county voters enthusiastically renewed a quarter cent sales tax measure devised to permanently preserve Sonoma County’s agriculture and open space. Subsequent Open Space District grants have underwritten the purchase and expansion of multiple regional parks, including Helen Putnam and Tolay in the south county.

In 2008, just as the Great Recession was getting underway, county voters approved a quarter cent tax to build and operate the SMART commuter rail service which was used by 3000 riders every weekday until the pandemic cut that number in half. The current tax expires in 7 years, but with voters in 2020 having overwhelmingly rejected a proposed tax renewal, the agency has a steep climb in overcoming voter resistance to the tax’s extension. Constructing a long-delayed second train station in Petaluma might help that effort.

In 2016, a 1/8 cent sales tax was approved to expand hours and refurbish facilities at county libraries, including Petaluma’s. Two years later, voters approved another 1/8 cent tax to enhance county and city parks. Petaluma’s $850,000 allocation for this fiscal year is being used for pedestrian and bike pathway improvements, baseball field construction and enhanced park maintenance.

In 2020, county voters passed a renewal of the quarter-cent roads tax which, in addition to repairing county roads, has allocated $630,000 this year to Petaluma for its own street maintenance projects. Voters that year also approved a new quarter cent tax to expand mental health services and reduce homelessness in the county. From those tax proceeds, the county granted Petaluma nearly a half million dollars this year to fund its new SAFE mobile crisis response team.

2020 was also the year when Petaluma voters were asked to make an important decision. As the only full-service Sonoma County city without any dedicated add-on sales tax, it was at a financial breaking point.

Its streets were routinely rated the worst of any city in the Bay Area and parks and other public facilities were in shambles. The city had cut one third of its workforce following the Great Recession mostly in public safety. While calls for service had skyrocketed, Petaluma’s staffing shortages made 911 response time for police, fire and medical calls considerably slower than industry standards.

Additionally, the city was facing a towering $6.4 million average annual budget deficit that would soon require even more draconian cuts.

Historically, Petaluma voters had been resistant to any tax measures. But with the lowest tax rate of any city in the county, something had to be done.

In an historic election, a large majority of voters approved a one-cent general purpose sales tax which made this city’s tax rate of 9.5% among the highest in the county and this year will generate $13.6 million.

Nearly half of the tax proceeds are being used to offset the city’s multi-million annual budget deficit and thereby maintain existing core services and programs.

Other monies have been used to restore several positions cut during the Great Recession, including three police officers. Cost of living adjustments have also been restored to ensure the city remains competitive in the broader employment marketplace by keeping salaries and benefits on pace with surrounding communities.

With the additional tax revenue, the city last year floated a $20 million bond issue that’s begun to fund several street repair projects. A similar-sized bond issue is planned for 2024 to raise $15 million for a new fire station and $5 million for more street work.

But with an estimated $141 million in deferred maintenance on the city’s crumbling 400-mile street system, no one should view the new tax as a panacea. While such challenges remain, Petaluma is in much better fiscal shape today than it was two years ago.

Petaluma’s 1% sales tax is, like all the others, terribly regressive. But in the absence of any meaningful action in Sacramento to enact a more equitable taxation scheme for municipalities, we will just have to live with it.

(John Burns is a former publisher of the Petaluma Argus-Courier. He can be reached at john.burns@arguscourier.com)