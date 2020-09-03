Crosstown connectors: Caulfield versus Rainier

Petaluma has the worst roads in the entire Bay Area. Our city council is approving project after project but is not ensuring that new development is accompanied by necessary transportation improvements.

For example, right now the Riverfront development along Lakeville street is starting construction of 134 single-family homes, 39 townhomes, 100 apartments, 60,000 square feet of office space, and 30,000 square feet of retail space. Adjacent to the Riverfront development is another project for 275 more housing units and even more commercial space is entering the pipeline.

These projects will add thousands of new car trips to Petaluma streets, all of which will enter and exit onto Lakeville Street at Caulfield Lane. This will make Traffic on Lakeville, D Street, Washington, Caulfield, and McDowell even worse than it is today.

While our General Plan calls for a Caulfield bridge that connects to the roundabout on Petaluma Boulevard South, our city council approved the Riverfront project’s buildings without any plans to construct the needed transportation infrastructure — the Caulfield bridge. This is an example of irresponsible development, and a significant reason that our traffic and roads keep getting worse.

At last year’s crosstown connector workshop, the City estimated that the Caulfield bridge will cost less than $30 million to build. The City has a road improvement fund with $22 million in it, close to what is needed to build the Caulfield bridge. However, the council majority will not fund the Caulfield bridge because they are stockpiling money for the elusive Rainier crosstown connector.

For those not familiar with this subject, the Rainier crosstown connector is one of the most contentious projects in Petaluma. The Rainier connector is a half-mile section of road that connects Petaluma Boulevard and McDowell Boulevard. It is elevated 13-27 feet above the ground so that it can span the railroad tracks, pedestrian path, river, marshlands, and native oak trees.

Sixteen years ago, the public voted in support of Rainier, but the measure did not disclose Rainier’s cost, how it would be funded, or the traffic modeling results. For the last decade, the council has had a clear majority in favor of Rainier but has yet to move the project forward.

The City’s latest cost estimate for Rainier was $115 million. The incumbents’ proposal to pay for the road hinges on the fees that would be collected by developing the open space along the Petaluma River. This idea has been opposed by the Army Corps of Engineers because it increases the risk of flooding in our Payran and downtown neighborhoods.

Beyond the high cost and safety threats, the traffic modeling indicated that the development required to fund Rainier would result in no meaningful traffic relief. The traffic delays at McDowell and Rainier would increase from a 10 second delay to 56 seconds and from no delay to more than 80 seconds at Petaluma Boulevard and Rainier.

In exchange for $115 million dollars and making traffic worse on McDowell and Petaluma Boulevard, drivers would experience about 11 seconds of traffic relief on Washington Street. That is $10.5 million per second of traffic relief on Washington Street. Is it worth it?

Because Rainier does not meaningfully reduce traffic, it does not qualify for funding from the state or federal government. We the local taxpayers will be on the hook for the entire $115 million bill. Rainier is good for the landowners who stand to profit but given the high cost and lack of real traffic relief it is not a wise investment for Petalumans.

The Caulfield bridge offers traffic relief, has a pathway to funding, and is needed now to offset the development happening in the area. If we want real traffic relief for Petaluma, the first step is voting for new candidates who support feasible traffic solutions and are not tied to old, failed ideas.

(Brian Barnacle is a small business owner, a land use enthusiast, and a city council candidate.)