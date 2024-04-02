CYO basketball wraps up its season

Coach Chris Schnabel with the victorious 4th grade CYO boys basketball team. Bottom row , from left Nolan Beall #52, Bowie Radzik #24, Harrison Rateaver #3.Middle row, Viraj Sharma #1, Nico Hazra #15, Jackson Corona #23, Sam Moll #54, Harley Cutright #32, Tydain Schnabel #51, Mateo Moseley #11, Jackson Sherman #21.

The St. Francis Catholic Youth Organization basketball program has wrapped up its 2023-2024 season

It consisted of 20 teams this year, four 3rd grade teams and 16 teams in grades 4 , 5, 6, 7 and 8. Teams that qualify for the playoffs must finish in the top four places in their divisions. Third grade does not participate in playoffs and of the 16 teams eligible, 13 qualified for the playoffs this year.

The semifinals were held on Feb 24, and four of the St. Francis teams won to qualify for the finals, which were held the next day. The 6th grade girls and 5th grade boys lost by one point. The 8th grade boys lost by 5 points and the 4th grade boys won their title by a score of 27-21.

The program, which includes 20 teams and 206 players, competes against 10 other schools in the North Bay Catholic Youth Organization (CYO) league. Anyone can join, players do not need to be a student of St. Francis. The next season starts in November, with registration set to begin on Aug. 1.