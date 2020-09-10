Dodd, Levine for state office

Petaluma’s representatives in Sacramento haven’t made many headlines recently, but State Senator Bill Dodd and Assemblyman Marc Levine have been working diligently for the people of their districts.

Both are veteran politicians who have staked out a reputation for cooperation and collegiality among their peers. They have the experience needed to effectively do the job and know how to compromise to achieve results.

Dodd, a Napa Democrat, and Levine, a Marin Democrat, both face nominal challengers on the November ballot, but voters still have a choice to make. Given their vast experience and the huge challenges the state faces going forward, voters should give both another term.

Dodd for State Senate

Bill Dodd was first elected to the State Senate in a hard-fought 2016 election against progressive opponent Mariko Yamada. Since then, he has staked out the middle ground in the 3rd Senate District, and his lone challenger this year only made the ballot as a write-in in the primary.

Dodd has delivered for his district, helping people recover from wildfires and holding PG&E accountable for much of the damage. He has also authored legislation on healthcare and transportation.

Given another term, the former Napa County supervisor said he would work on recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and revamping the state’s recycling program.

Dodd introduced a bill that would make Highway 37 a toll road, but withdrew it during the pandemic. He said he will continue to look for ways to improve the major North Bay artery.

Dodd’s Republican challenger is Carlos Santamaria, who got 1% in the primary as a write-in. He is a business owner who has worked in commercial real estate. According to his website, his experience in politics is limited to being vice-chair of the Napa County Republican Party.

Dodd is known to be fiscally prudent and socially liberal. He is a moderate politician who understands how to get things done through compromise.

The Argus-Courier recommends Bill Dodd for State Senate.

Levine for Assembly

Despite being a progressive politician from liberal district, State Assemblyman Marc Levine continues to draw challenges from the left.

First elected to the 10th Assembly District eight years ago, he became know in Petaluma in 2013 after he brokered a deal between Caltrans and environmentalists to protect cliff swallows while continuing work to widen the Petaluma River bridge.

During his time in Sacramento, he has authored bills that received widespread coverage — including a bill that allows selfies at the ballot box; a bill that ensures models are not underweight; and a bill that named a tunnel after Robin Williams.

But he has authored more than 80 laws in the Assembly, and his experience and leadership on the environmental and climate, education and gun control among other issues are invaluable for residents of the district.

His challenger is Veronica Jacobi, a progressive former Santa Rosa City Councilwoman. She is strong on environmental issues, but lacks policy specifics or experience in state level government.

Levine is well-suited to represent this district in the Assembly and should be awarded with another term.

The Argus-Courier recommends Marc Levine for Assembly.