Editorial: $20 worth of good reasons to shop local this season

Imagine you’re a $20 bill, freshly minted and waiting to be spent this holiday season. A gift from Amazon or Macy’s will instantly take that $20 out of our community, sent off to who knows where to line the pockets of some of the largest corporations in America.

When you buy a gift this holiday season from Holly Wick at Athletic Soles, or any small business in the Valley, that bill takes a very different journey. Wick may take that $20 and spend it on some of Wind McAlister’s tasty treats at Sonoma Spice Queen. McAlister, in turn, may take that $20 to John Crowley’s Aqus Cafe.

Those dollars will continue to swirl in Petaluma, paying for children’s dance classes at Petaluma School of Ballet, or a new dress from Oh La Luxe, or one of What a Chicken’s famous plates at the Tuesday farmers market. Local dollars create a rising tide that lifts all boats.

Of course, you could always go for ease and click that “buy now” button on Amazon, keeping one of the world’s richest men in the title he has grown accustom to. But why?

As businesses continue to battle back from the brink of the pandemic, more than ever where we shop can mean the difference between an operation that continues on another year, and one which has no choose but to put up the “for sale” sign. Each dollar spent represents a hard-fought battle -- it’s important to consider whose side you’re on.

In an effective, albeit gimmicky, move, American Express coined a new shopping holiday in Small Business Saturday, your locally-grown, artisanal version of Black Friday, focused on those core businesses that sustain a community. Now in its 12th year, the event has become an economic juggernaut, garnering an estimated $23.3 billion in sales in 2021. It is set for Saturday, Nov. 26, this year.

It’s an especially important time to shop local, as “78% of independent retailers said these holiday sales are critical and will enable them to stay in business,” according to an American Express survey.

Luckily, Petaluma specializes in gift stores of all types. Need the perfect local ingredients for a gift basket? Head over to Lala’s Jam Bar for some of the best jams and sauces around. Looking for something for the child in your life? Goblin Bros. or Toy B Ville has all sorts of options. When in doubt, there’s always a bottle of wine, which you can find... pretty much anywhere.

You get to choose whether your dollars pay for music lessons or round outs the latest billion for a mega-corporation. Choose wisely.