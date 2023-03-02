Editorial: A community with fewer kids

There’s something intrinsically magic about children — the way they light up over the simple things, how they tend to see the world through a lens of kindness — the pure joy they experience can be infectious.

In the past 20 years, Petaluma, not to mention Sonoma County as a whole, has seen a steady decrease in the number of children who live in the region. In part, it follows a national trend of lower birth rates across the planet. Centers for Disease Control records show the number of American women ages 15-45 with at least one child dropped from 59.9% in 2002, to 52.1% in 2019.

The change is in part financially motivated — as soon as the Great Recession hit, people stopped having as many babies and the national birth rate fell 20% between 2007 and 2020. In surveys, people cited the high cost of children, uncertainty about the future with climate change and a lack of affordable housing as reasons not to have kids, according a 2022 USA Today survey.

Petaluma’s drop is no doubt tied to the escalating cost of living. The average rental rate in the city climbed from $2,200 for a three-bedroom unit in 2015, to $3,500 in 2023 — a 59% increase. While Petaluma remains more affordable than most Sonoma County cities, the rapid rise in costs seen across the county have caused many families to seek more affordable pastures.

The number of Petaluma households with children under 18 fell from 25.8% in 2000, to 20.6% in 2021. We have started to see the long-term effects of this changing population. Citing a declining number of local births, not to mention staffing challenges, Petaluma Valley Hospital is considering closing its obstetrics department, sending expectant mothers to either Novato or Santa Rosa, if they are not Kaiser patients.

It’s a trend seen across our aging county — Sonoma Valley Hospital closed its labor and delivery wing in 2018.

Child care options are also dwindling — parent groups on social media are filled with questions and anxiety about the high cost of such services. First 5, a county-funded program that supports families, reported that early learning programs closed at a rapid rate during the pandemic.

“Additionally, families faced both decreased child care options and severe impacts on household income as workers were laid off or hours reduced, both factors that affect school readiness,” said Oscar Chavez, assistant director for the county Human Services Department and member of the First 5 Sonoma County Commission in June.

It’s getting harder to have kids in Petaluma — and our family-oriented city is inching more toward a retirement community. It will take swift action, on housing education and child care, to stem the tide. Do we have the will to make it happen?