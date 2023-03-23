Editorial: A dark start to Sunshine Week

Sunshine Week is not one of the better known holidays, unless you work in a newsroom or government agency. Created by the News Leaders Association in 2005, it celebrates open government and transparency, two critical components of our Constitution. It always falls on the week of March 16, the birth date of fourth president James Madison, the architect of the Bill of Rights, who forever protected freedom of the press and speech in the First Amendment.

So it was particularly alarming when Argus-Courier journalists were barred from covering a student-led protest at Petaluma High School on March 8 and escorted from campus, just days before the start of Sunshine Week (March 12-18). We could only learn about the students’ concerns second-hand after the fact, which had the effect of silencing most of the voices who spoke out about violence on school campuses following the deadly incident at Montgomery High School.

We urge you to read this week’s letters to the Argus-Courier, where students and parents share their feelings of hurt and confusion that these messages couldn’t freely get out to the media.

“School violence is an issue that should be affecting everyone in our community especially after the rough weeks Sonoma County has had. Local media should have been allowed on campus, as it provides more exposure and support towards these important issues. It discourages me as well as other students that the media was prohibited to be involved in the walk-in,” wrote Mariana Rodriguez, a Petaluma high school student.

The Petaluma City Schools district, via Superintendent Matthew Harris, claimed our presence would create a “disruption” at a “school event.” But established law, as read by the First Amendment Coalition, allows journalists on campus when news is breaking.

The students demonstrated as part of a county-wide student effort to speak out against the violence that has plagued local campuses in 2023. And while journalists were allowed at other Sonoma County campuses, Petaluma High and Casa Grande decided to muzzle our local youth.

It’s a change of course, in our experience; Petaluma City Schools has a recent history of being more forthcoming than many local districts. And we’re used to seeing Harris as a local leader in transparency, who is quick to reach out to the media when there’s an important message to share.

That’s why this recent incident was befuddling at best, silencing at worst.

Casa and PHS have both witnessed vicious attacks and threats of horrific violence. Kids are scared, and they deserve to feel heard. Especially if the adults in charge are unwilling to amplify their message.

And as a friendly reminder to all the students out there — we’re here to listen. You don’t need an adult’s permission to speak with us.