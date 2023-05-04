Editorial: A rare moment of justice in Katie Sorensen Case

Jennifer Schulte, a.k.a. Barbecue Becky, didn’t like the fact that a jovial group of Black people were enjoying a sunny day at Oakland’s Lake Merritt. So she called 911.

“I'm really scared! You gotta come quick!” she said in her notorious 911 call.

Amy Cooper didn’t like that a Black man wanted to watch birds in Central Park. So she called 911 to say “an African-American man is threatening my life.”

Katie Sorensen didn’t like that a Latino couple had the audacity to be in a Michaels craft store at the same time as she and her children. So she called 911 and claimed the couple was trying to kidnap her kids.

The important difference is that Sorensen was led away in handcuffs last week. She was found guilty of one misdemeanor count of filing a false police report after vilifying an innocent couple who simply went shopping for Christmas decorations.

Sorensen’s guilty verdict was a welcomed relief, especially to communities of color, who have spent generations being patrolled by overzealous white people who feel deputized to tell others how to behave.

This trial was an important reminder that these false claims cause real harm, and should be treated as a crime.

The story Sorensen wove was so sensational, it immediately raised questions. Especially after she doubled down with a now-infamous viral video, her big blue eyes filled with crocodile tears, as she concocted a story for her audience. That story was in direct conflict with some of her testimony to police.

Which shows the gall of this woman. The irony of a wannabe influencer taken down by her own Instagram video.

Thankfully, the whole incident at Michaels was caught on film. It proved the couple never followed her through the store while whispering about her children, like she claimed. The two parties were only briefly in proximity in the checkout line. Sorensen said the man lunged at her stroller in the parking lot, but video showed there was no such interaction.

Thank goodness for surveillance cameras, otherwise this couple might still be languishing under suspicion.

Like a frightening number of Americans, Sorensen seems to subscribe to the ramblings of the dangerous fringe group QAnon, which uses boldfaced lies to whip up its audience. One of its most popular myths features kidnappers.

Media literacy is at an all-time low. Most consumers, especially younger audiences, don’t question the source of what they read online. It allows misinformation to thrive, with dangerous results, as Sorensen’s case demonstrates.

Sorensen could spend up to six months in jail when she is sentenced on June 14, an important, precedent-setting moment. The person Amy Cooper accused didn’t want to prosecute her false claims — and that is always a victim’s right.

But Sadie and Eddie Martinez fought for justice. They spent three years pushing forward on a case the defense repeatedly tried to drop, divert and delay. And they won.

Let’s hope this serves as a warning to others who may feel compelled to call 911 over nothing.