Editorial: An unsettling rise in DUIs

Call a cab, Petaluma.

That is the take-home message for 2022, a year marred by a startling uptick in incidents of drinking and driving. It’s become distressingly routine in the Argus-Courier newsroom: most every Monday, we head back to work and find a press release from the Petaluma Police announcing another terrifying DUI crash. This week was a Novato man who smashed up parked cars on West Street. A record nine DUIs in one day were recorded Thanksgiving week, with 18 arrests over Labor Day weekend.

Impaired drivers have crashed into houses, businesses and other cars, they have fled the scene of accidents and caused police chases. In one instance, an intoxicated 15-year-old girl was behind the wheel.

Something has to give.

When COVID first arrived and we were all send home, Petaluma clocked a notable drop in DUI arrests, leading to an all-time low of 95 in 2020. But this year, as restrictions lifted, the number of DUIs shot back up, hitting 250 by the end of October, which puts us on track to beat the all-time high of 320 noted in 2014.

What’s even more unsettling in this conversation is the blood alcohol content reported with these arrests. Although the legal limit in California is .08%, PPD has regularly seen BACs above .20%. That means drivers aren’t just hitting the road after a couple glasses of wine with dinner, they could be black out drunk.

It must be noted that a healthy majority of these arrests involve people who are visiting Petaluma from Novato, Cotati, Santa Rosa and beyond. With fabulous dining options, a great bar scene and a lively shopping district, it’s easy to see why visitors want to come and enjoy all we have to offer. But more needs to be done to make sure they get home safely.

Petaluma Police deserve commendation for always doing their best on enforcement, including seeking state and national grants to help cover the cost of extra officers and DUI check points. Although we can’t prove it, we suspect this added diligence contributes to our higher arrest record, at a time when neighboring cities like Sonoma have recorded a 50% drop in DUI arrests.

The endless stress of a global pandemic has fueled our need to self medicate. The nonprofit Safe Home, which tracks DUI reports, noted that pre-pandemic, an average of 19.1% of drivers on the road were legally drunk. That number jumped to 26% by the summer of 2021.

It’s time for all of us to consider any bad habits we may have normalized in the peak of the pandemic, and make healthier choices. For the sake of everyone on the road.

In the meantime, if you’re not the type to use a rideshare app like Lyft, remember that Petaluma has four cab companies waiting to get you home safely.