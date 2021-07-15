Editorial: Applauding Petaluma...or ‘Everytown USA’

A couple of weeks ago, while overseeing production for his new film, “City Lights,” at Hermann Sons Hall in Petaluma, movie producer and actor Ali Afshar called his hometown “Everytown USA.”

“With just a little creativity, it can become almost any kind of place you need it to be,” Afshar said, referring to Petaluma, of course. “If I could make every movie here, I would.”

Petaluma may be Everytown, but not every town can be Petaluma.

Our city has made its star turn on the silver screen dozens of times through the years, serving as a backdrop – or backlot – for everything from “American Graffiti,” to “Basic Instinct” to last year’s Netflix hit “A California Christmas,” which was also produced by Afshar.

That movie made waves partially because it was able to navigate the complex challenges related to shooting amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“We were the first production in California to figure out how to shoot a movie safely,” Afshar told Argus-Courier Community Editor David Templeton.

The movie rocketed to the top of Netflix for 10 days last year, bringing holiday joy to millions, setting Petaluma and Sonoma County abuzz and, generally, reminding everyone that Petaluma’s a pretty darn cool town.

Afshar alone has filmed a handful of movies here, including the forthcoming “City Lights,” in which parts of Petaluma served as a stand-in for San Francisco. Everytown, right?

The crew filmed at the Phoenix Theater, at Bliss Bridal & Black Tie and Penry Park, among other locations. The crew even brought a donkey to set, marking one of the most high-profile guest appearances in Petaluma since Sharon Stone or Dennis Quaid made their mark years ago.

Well, maybe that’s a bit of hyperbole.

So what is it about Petaluma that makes our town so attractive?

While promoting “Pill Head,” the 2019 science-fiction comedy, Petaluma-based artist and film producer Karen Hess said she loves the way the city looks on film.

“Part of the fun of making ’Pill Head’ was getting to showcase all the cool little details of this town — American Alley, the River, Hotel Petaluma, all of it,” Hess said.

That phenomenon has been a key feature for “Cujo,” (1983), “Howard the Duck,” (1986), “Flubber,” (1997), and, yes, “Phenomenon,” (1996).

With Cujo, the horror movie based on Stephen King’s book, one version of the St. Bernard that appeared on film was allegedly played by a black Labrador or a Great Dane wearing a St. Bernard costume.

It’s a fitting metaphor for a town that can be dressed up to serve any purpose.