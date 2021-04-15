Editorial: Argus-Courier offers hearty ‘welcome back’ to Petaluma students, families

In the past 13 months, many of the parents in our community have been put in an untenable position. Moms and dads – but mostly moms, data shows – have taken on a sort of hybrid homeschooling as schools shut down amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Many did so while working fulltime jobs. Some, like Sarah Camper, whose fourth-grader attends La Tercera Elementary School in east Petaluma, also held down a fulltime class schedule themselves.

Staff at the Argus-Courier have done the same. It’s been no picnic, we know.

We also know that not every parent greeted the arrival of in-person learning this week with cheers.

And though not every parent is ready to send their child back to school right now, we want to take this moment, in this space, to congratulate those who have decided to make the return, and to the children, we say: “Welcome back!”

Monday’s return to the classroom for thousands of Petaluma elementary school students marked the end of an unprecedented year of remote learning that has tested educators, strained home environments and led to measurable losses in student achievement.

The road back has been anything but easy – for anyone.

Sonoma County’s top education officials worked to offer vaccinations to some 17,000 school staff, even tapping elected representatives to leverage their connections to secure the life-saving shots.

By the time students began streaming into Petaluma classrooms on Monday, with masks fully in place, every staff member in the city’s largest district had been given the opportunity to get vaccinated. And district-level officials have plans in place to keep students safe in their first foray into classrooms in more than a year. Among the precautions: temperature checks and health screenings, plenty of hand sanitizer and social distancing, required masks and contact tracing protocols.

“It’s really a testament to the hard work of this team, just pulling it all together, continuing to plan, following the ever-changing guidance,” Old Adobe School District Superintendent Sonjhia Lowery told the Argus-Courier on Monday as she personally welcomed students and families back to campus at La Tercera.

We agree. And we applaud education officials in this city for working deliberately to bring students back in a way that gives all parents confidence that their children will be safe.

When the Argus-Courier visited La Tercera Elementary School, every parent said they felt comfortable sending their children back. Most families were smiling so widely it was visible beyond the confines of pandemic-era masks.

Stephanie O’Brien, another La Tercera parent, laughed about how eager her kids were to get back to school. She was eager herself, as she had already plenty to keep her busy before she found herself thrown into the remote learning world last year.

“There’s tons of stuff to do around the house,” she said. “All mornings and afternoons have been spent helping the kids with school, so things have been left behind.”

To the parents, like Stephanie, who have made it to their finish line, congratulations.

To those still operating in the remote learning environment, kudos.

It’s been a long 13 months. You all deserve our respect. We all deserve a little grace. And the kids? Well, they deserve a high-five (but only within family units, or with sanitization before and after, while masked).