Editorial: Congratulations to Petaluma’s battle-tested high school class of 2021

When this year’s crop of high school seniors receives their diplomas – amid all manner of pandemic-era, graduation ceremony precautions – it will mark the culmination of a high school career spent in crisis.

Less than eight weeks after starting high school, as ninth graders, Sonoma County’s class of 2021 saw the deadliest and most destructive night of wildfire in the county’s history.

About a year and a half later, as sophomores, this class was exposed to devastating west county flooding that trapped dozens of residents and caused more than $150 million in damage.

As juniors, they witnessed the evacuation of nearly 190,000 residents ahead of the Kincade fire, which would become the single largest fire in county history.

Incredibly, that was just the start.

Before the class of 2021 could say “senioritis,” a once-in-a-century pandemic laid siege to life as we once knew it, arriving in Sonoma County last March and plunging students into an uncertain summer ahead of a senior year highlighted by remote learning and isolation.

Before COVID-19 would loosen its grip, this class of seniors would experience another frenetic fire season, featuring multiple evacuations, weeks of smoke-clogged skies and the looming prospect of power shutoffs to meant to prevent more of the same.

If that wasn’t enough, dueling housing and homelessness crises have raged as a constant backdrop throughout this unprecedented run of disasters.

The amount of loss, and death and trauma this group of high school seniors has endured in the past four years is simply stunning.

We know those four years have taken a toll on this class of seniors, but the last year-plus of isolation has been an especially bitter pill for students and parents alike. The data tells one story.

Student grade point averages plummeted, and the number of students with an “F” on their report card increased 31% year over year in the fall of 2020. Summer school and additional resources will be needed to get many of these students back on track. That’s especially true for economically disadvantaged students and students of color, who are more susceptible to falling behind in remote learning environments thanks to a pronounced digital divide.

The students have told us stories as well.

“I felt lost, depressed, overwhelmed even when I was doing nothing – like my life just veered off course with a sharp turn into a muddy ditch,” Petaluma High School senior Allison Haney wrote, one of a slew of submissions to the Argus-Courier for a feature on students’ stories.

We were struck by the raw honesty in those submissions, and heartbroken at what students have lost since March 2020: one-on-one time with friends, school dances, sports and activities and so much more.

That such a run of foul luck was the capstone to an already brutal four years of high school is honestly rather absurd. But still, we’ve been awed by these students’ resilience, built up through years of unexpected trauma.

For Haney, the pandemic’s quiet loneliness was also a chance for reflection and growth. In the early spring, a year after COVID-19 first took hold in Sonoma County, she could already see “light at the end of the tunnel,” but she also knew things would never be the same.

“I feel older just by how much I’ve endured over the year of 2020,” she wrote. “Would I go through it all again? Absolutely never, but it taught me that I can prove myself to overcome anything. I’m glad I made it.”

We’re glad she did, too. And we’ll extend our gratitude that thousands of other graduates in Sonoma County made it as well. Graduating high school is no small feat in the best of times, as students can see that journey derailed for myriad reasons.

This year’s high school graduating classes, in this particular part of the country, have been battle tested like few before them, and they’re ready to make an impact on the world.

Congratulations, graduates. We’re all pulling for you.

And to those seniors who got a little off track in all this chaos and need some time to catch up: You got this. Your community is here to help you flourish.