By this time in the 2020 Petaluma City Council campaign, the first financial filing report showed candidate Dennis Pocekay sitting on a war chest of $24,531, while Brian Barnacle had amassed $20,481 and Lizzie Wallack raised $12,905.

Today, in the city’s inaugural district election, the first campaign financial filings show David Adams has collected the most contributions at $14,450 in the District 2 race, followed by Janice Cader Thompson at $10,105 in District 1.

But it’s the District 3 race that might offer the best glimpse into why district elections are so important.

Candidate Karen Nau leads the pack with just $1,500, while challengers John Hanania and Robert Conklin have not reported any campaign finances. You don’t need deep-pocketed friends or a bundle of money to run for office in District 3, where good ideas and the passion of each candidate is influencing constituents more than expensive mailers and campaign signs.

Has the political playing field been leveled?

For years, high-dollar campaign donors have helped west side candidates dominate Petaluma’s council races. In 2020, the three winning candidates also reported the three largest war chests at the end of the election, with Barnacle at $32,452, Pocekay at $28,333 and incumbent Mike Healy at $18,825.

Money shouldn’t make elections.

Studies show that at-large elections — when anyone in the city can run for any council seat — tend to be dominated by affluent or connected candidates. It’s a system that historically has allowed predominantly white, male candidates to find political success.

“Supreme Court Justice Ginsberg cited this [at-large voting], along racial gerrymandering, as a preeminent second-generation way to deny equal opportunity for minority voters and candidates,” according to Nonprofit Vote, a charity devoted to helping nonprofits have a voice in elections.

“Congress has banned at-large voting for all federal elections. It’s been discarded by most states. No voting method has been subject to more litigation for its discriminatory impact on local elections. Yet, while the covers are off the discriminatory impact and intent of at-large voting, it persists in hundreds of local jurisdictions.”

In a Washington Post analysis of the California Voters Rights Act, researchers found minority and lower-income candidates were more likely to succeed in district elections. After switching to district elections, minority representation increased 10% to 12% on average, a trend that’s expected to grow over time as the disenfranchised corners of a community learn the ropes of the electoral process.

While Petaluma has a long way to go before the City Council is truly representative, especially when it comes to people of color, the district elections are a clear step in the right direction. For the first time in a long time, our council will have multiple members who don’t all live in the same neighborhoods.

Petaluma is much bigger than the west side, and soon, the council daises will demonstrate that.