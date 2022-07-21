Editorial: Don’t divert Katie Sorensen's charge

The saga of Sonoma resident Katie Sorensen has captured the attention of America, leading to a scathing article in Elle Magazine, coverage from Buzzfeed, and a spotlight in People, among dozens of other stories. The details of this case are painfully simple and utterly complex.

In December 2020 after shopping at Michaels craft store in Petaluma, Sorensen went to police to accuse a Latinx couple of following her through the store, whispering about her two children. In the parking lot, she claimed the man lunged at her stroller in a brazen attempt to kidnap her child.

Sorensen next hit up her Instagram account with two videos to “warn” other parents. The attention she kicked up with her claims brought in a flock of new followers, which as a fledging “influencer,” may have been the point of her scheme all along.

Her accusations, however, were totally false. Video surveillance showed the Petaluma couple simply went to the store to buy, among other things, a Baby Jesus for their Christmas manger. They didn’t even realize Sorensen was in the story until their photo was circulated by police. One of their panicked children alerted them to the Petaluma Police’s Nixel alert.

Once police had the full picture, they did the right thing by charging Sorensen with filing a false police report. It was heartening to see the District Attorney’s Office pursue those charges. Since then, Sorensen’s criminal defense attorneys have sought to delay the case again and again, including filing a demurrer, a.k.a. the “so what defense,” which acknowledges the facts of the case to be true, while challenging the legal sufficiency of the claim.

The judge rightly refused the demurrer, but is now considering a diversion. Just like former Glen Ellen judge John LemMon’s 2014 prostitution charge, this would allow Sorensen to receive “education” and walk away with a clear criminal record.

Considering the pain, humiliation and stress she caused the family she falsely accused, this seems like too easy an option. Probation, with its many hoops to jump, would be a more fair sentence. But for the family she lied about, justice should include jail time.

After “BBQ Becky” called 911 on a Black family cooking at Oakland’s Lake Merritt, the white woman who called police on a Black bird watcher in Central Park, and so many others, America’s racism continues to rear its ugly head in the form of unnecessary 911 calls. It’s time for a hard line in the sand when it comes to calling authorities on people of color who are simply enjoying a public space. San Francisco’s "CAREN Act" (Caution Against Racially Exploitative Non-Emergencies) was a step in the right direction, but only includes the City by the Bay.

These hateful actions have real world consequences for people of color in our community, and those responsible must be held accountable.