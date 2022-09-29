Editorial: Empty chairs, full of promise

Walking past, you might miss it. After all, an empty chair is not an uncommon sight. But those who stop to notice will see the absence of a life, a bright light snuffed out too soon, too unexpectedly.

The Empty Chair Campaign, set in September every year, highlights lives lost to drugs. A seat is set outside a home or business to honor the person who might have sat there, had things been different. You can see one perched outside the Phoenix Theater, and another downtown at 110 Petaluma Blvd. N. Similar to a Dia de los Muertos ofrenda, these memorials honor the life once lived, along with the sadness still felt by friends and family left behind.

The national event is hosted by a nonprofit with a very specific message: overdose is often murder. The Drug Induced Homicide Foundation seeks to change the narrative on drug-related deaths, specifically fentanyl.

“A drug toxicity death occurs nearly every 7 minutes in America,” the website reads. “Illicit drugs are now the leading cause of death for Americans age 13 to 50. Man-made illicit fentanyl is involved in the majority of these deaths which now surpass car accidents, firearms, suicide and illness.”

The foundation contends that drug dealers and illegal pill manufacturers in Mexico and China should face homicide charges for the cutting drugs with deadly fentanyl. People who use illicit drugs recreationally often have no idea that the cocaine or ecstasy they take is stitched together with one of the most destructive drugs ever recorded.

That was the case for Josh White, a Casa Grande High School student who died unexpectedly almost two years ago after taking pills he thought were Percocet and Xanax, two drugs that are often legally prescribed for pain and anxiety. Due to their high street value, however, counterfeit versions cut with fentanyl have flooded the market. Josh fell asleep while on the phone with his boyfriend, and never woke up.

He was one of 91,799 Americans to lose their lives to overdose 2020, a year that saw a 30% increase in such deaths. While all demographics have been affected by this epidemic, the Black community was hit hardest, data shows.

“Among Black men 65 years and older, the rate of deadly overdoses was nearly seven times that of white men of the same age in 2020,” NBC News reports. “And the rate among younger Black Americans, ages 15 through 24, increased by 86% between 2019 and 2020.”

Fentanyl is a problem that hasn’t received the attention it deserves from legislators. Targeting manufacturers and dealers who are knowingly poisoning this albeit illegal supply chain would undoubtedly save lives. As would added education that the recreational drugs people, especially youth, have dabbled in for generations are all too often tainted.

Josh’s mother, Shannon, is actively working to keep others from a similar fate. She helps teens obtain Narcan kits, a powerful drug that can reverse the course of an overdose if administered quickly. For the Empty Chairs Campaign, she made sure there was a seat for Josh parked outside the Phoenix Theater, underneath a sign with his photo with more information about drug-induced homicides.

She told the Argus-Courier in April, “What I realized in talking to (one mother), is I needed to be that person for the next person, because unfortunately there will be a next person …”