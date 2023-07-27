Editorial: Feeling the local effects of chaos in California’s housing market

Just as the Petaluma City Council was set to consider a new cap on annual rent increases, two of the city’s mobile home parks notified residents that they may enact their right to cease housing operations and convert the land to other uses. The operators at Little Woods Mobile Villa blamed it on “measures taken by state and local government.”

Both parks had recently sought 40+% rent hikes, which were rightfully voted down. One of the residents told the Argus-Courier, “We are humans and not a business, and they are treating us like a business.”

The business of housing in the Golden State has been fraught with shortages since at least 1969. Noting skyrocketing housing costs amid stagnant supply, that was the year California passed a revolutionary law that allocates housing goals for cities and counties, outlined in regular Housing Elements.

In March, the City Council approved Petaluma’s new Housing Element, which calls for 1,910 new units between 2023-31. There is no requirement to build the housing, which is dictated mostly by the free market. Cities must only determine where and how such units could be built, creating a roadmap for future, hypothetical development.

“What I’m seeing here is an elaborate shell game,” a Foster City Councilmember told the LA Times when discussing Housing Elements in 2017. “Because we’re kind of lying. It’s the only word I can come up with. We have no intention of actually building the units.”

Here in Petaluma, the city has no problem building above-moderate income housing; from 2018-22, 1,928 such homes were proposed, of which 796 were permitted and 215 completed. The same cannot be said for low-income homes, with zero units completed in that same 5-year time period.

Like California, Petaluma is struggling to keep up with the demand. And also like the state, we’re working to catch up on laws that spur housing and protect renters. Since 2016, California has passed more than 100 bills that all seek the same end game: more affordable housing. Are they working?

“The short answer is no. In the aggregate, despite the deluge of legislation, annual building permits have remained stubbornly stagnant at just over 100,000 homes annually for the last few years — well below the 180,000 a year state officials say we need to keep up with demand,” wrote David Garcia is the policy director of UC Berkeley’s Terner Center for Housing Innovation in a May opinion piece in the LA Times.

However he notes that, like the Housing Elements in 1969, slowly but surely, California’s new laws are making an impact. Loosened regulations sparked a significant uptick in the construction of “granny flats” (aka accessory dwelling units), for example.

Change is never easy, and rarely quick.

Here, too, we may be slow to see the impacts of new housing regulations. But our soaring costs are a problem we ignored for too long, and like the state, we must take decisive action to right the ship so our kids might have a chance to afford the good life here in Petaluma.